ATP Finals 2018: Novak Djokovic could cap off sensational year with icing on the cake at London

How Djokovic qualified

Novak Djokovic qualified for the season-finale by virtue of being the world’s top-ranked player — a peak he scaled on the 5 November this year — before the ATP Finals.

This has been a sensational season for the Serb. At one point, he was ranked No 22 in the world, but will end the year at No 1 — in the process, he has become the first tennis player to be ranked outside the Top 20 yet finish the season at No 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic clinched four titles in the season — including two Grand Slams. Aged 31 and six months, Djokovic is the oldest player to finish year-end No 1 in ATP rankings history.

Past record at ATP Finals

The Serbian tennis ace has won the title five times — 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He lost in the final of the event in 2016.

2018 in 280 characters

24th June 2018:

Novak Djokovic - World 2️⃣2️⃣ 5th November 2018:

Best performance of the season

It was a stroll for Djokovic as he wrapped his arms around his fourth Wimbledon title beating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the final. Djokovic had just overcome Rafael Nadal over two hard-fought days in the semi-final. The win led to one of the best moments of the competition — the sight of Djokovic plucking and tasting Wimbledon’s grass after the victory.

Djokovic’s quirks or foibles

Djokovic’s ball bouncing before his serve is legendary. Whether it’s just a tactic to upset his rival’s concentration or a quirk, it has proven to be mighty effective.

Head-to-head against other players

Novak Djokovic 8 vs 2 John Isner

Novak Djokovic 1 vs 1 Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic 16 vs 2 Marin Cilic

