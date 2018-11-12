ATP Finals 2018: Novak Djokovic could cap off sensational year with icing on the cake at London

How Djokovic qualified
Novak Djokovic qualified for the season-finale by virtue of being the world’s top-ranked player — a peak he scaled on the 5 November this year — before the ATP Finals.
This has been a sensational season for the Serb. At one point, he was ranked No 22 in the world, but will end the year at No 1 — in the process, he has become the first tennis player to be ranked outside the Top 20 yet finish the season at No 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.
Djokovic clinched four titles in the season — including two Grand Slams. Aged 31 and six months, Djokovic is the oldest player to finish year-end No 1 in ATP rankings history.
Past record at ATP Finals
The Serbian tennis ace has won the title five times — 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He lost in the final of the event in 2016.
2018 in 280 characters
24th June 2018:
Novak Djokovic - World 2️⃣2️⃣
5th November 2018:
Novak Djokovic - World 1️⃣👑
you are the greatest fighter, BRAVO and THANK YOU❤️ pic.twitter.com/OzWDU3uALV
— Nataša (@nale__nole) November 5, 2018
Best performance of the season
It was a stroll for Djokovic as he wrapped his arms around his fourth Wimbledon title beating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the final. Djokovic had just overcome Rafael Nadal over two hard-fought days in the semi-final. The win led to one of the best moments of the competition — the sight of Djokovic plucking and tasting Wimbledon’s grass after the victory.
Djokovic’s quirks or foibles
Djokovic’s ball bouncing before his serve is legendary. Whether it’s just a tactic to upset his rival’s concentration or a quirk, it has proven to be mighty effective.
Head-to-head against other players
Novak Djokovic 8 vs 2 John Isner
Novak Djokovic 1 vs 1 Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic 16 vs 2 Marin Cilic
For the rest of the profiles of contenders at the ATP Finals 2018, click here.
Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 19:31 PM