ATP Finals 2018: German 21-year-old Alexander Zverev eager to end excellent campaign with another major title

How Alexander Zverev qualified

Zverev became the first player since Marin Cilic in 2014 to reach three ATP finals in as many weeks by reaching the final at Munich, Madrid and Rome. He won the title at Munich and Madrid but was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the finals at Rome. He reached his first Grand Slam quarter-finals at the French Open but lost in the third round at the other three Grand Slams. He defended his Washington Open title but lost to John Isner in the Miami final.

Past record at ATP Finals

Zverev qualified for the ATP finals for the first time last year while also making it to the ATP Next Gen finals. However, Zverev chose to skip the Next Gen event to focus on the ATP Finals. He beat Marin Cilic in his first match but lost to Roger Federer and Jack Sock in his other group matches to bow out of the tournament.

Zverev's 2018 in a tweet

50 not out for 2018 👏 Sascha Zverev beats Haase 6-4 7-5 in Basel, and becomes the first man to reach half a century of match wins this year 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bPHdmEnR9M — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 24, 2018

Best performance of the season

Alexander Zverev has to his name a claycourt record that even the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, never had. Zverev did not drop a set nor his serve on his way to the Madrid title and became the first person to ever win a claycourt title without being broken since stats were started being kept in 1991.

Quirks

Sascha Zverev doesn't care if his bottles or towels are placed haphazardly on the court while he's playing. However, he is very particular about his equipment the night before a match. Before he goes to sleep, Zverev has to put his shoes and clothes to wear the next day ready and in their proper place, or he can't sleep peacefully.

Head to head record against group players

Alexander Zverev 5 vs 1 Marin Cilic

Alexander Zverev 1 vs 1 Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev 4 vs 1 John Isner

