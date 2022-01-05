Hubert Hurkacz needed to beat 13th-ranked Diego Schwartzman, and he did so in style, racing to a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 81 minutes.

Sydney: World number nine Hubert Hurkacz powered Poland into the ATP Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, overwhelming Argentina's in-form Diego Schwartzman to ensure his country became the first to book a last-four berth.

Both nations went into the tie in Sydney unbeaten in Group D, winning previous clashes with Greece and Georgia, to make their showdown a winner-takes-all battle.

Poland's world number 117 Kamil Majchrzak set up his team for victory with a gutsy 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory against Federico Delbonis, who is ranked 73 places higher.

That left 2021 Miami Open champion Hurkacz needing to beat 13th-ranked Schwartzman, and he did so in style, racing to a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 81 minutes.

"So happy for Team Poland, we are in the semis and super proud of that achievement," said Hurkacz, who sent down 12 aces and won 85 percent of his first-serve points.

"We are a great team, have great team spirit and support each other and I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better."

It was another solid win for Hurkacz after a career-best 2021 garnered three ATP Tour titles, as he warms up for the Australian Open which begins on 17 January. Schwartzman had stunned world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday.

Majchrzak has been a more-than-competent second singles player, enjoying one of the best weeks of his career with three wins in a row.

"It was very connected with the emotions and with the big fight of Federico. It was a very difficult game from the beginning until the end," he said.

"My ranking maybe is out of the top 100, but I feel like I belong in the top 100 and more, so I'm going for it now," he added.

The Roberto Bautista Agut-led Spain, runners-up to Serbia at the inaugural tournament in 2020, could also make semi-finals if they beat Dusan Lajovic's Serbia in an evening Group A tie.

Only the top nation from each of the four groups progresses to the knockouts.

The winner between Daniil Medvedev's defending champions Russia or the Matteo Berrettini-led Italy, last year's finalists, will also make semi-finals when they meet on Thursday in Group B.

The outcome of Group C is more complicated with all four teams — Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States — still in contention. They also play on Thursday.

Norway and Chile were already out of the hunt, making their clash Wednesday about pride.

World number eight Casper Ruud ensured he ended the tournament on a winning note by beating Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-1 after his team-mate Viktor Durasovic lost in three sets to Alejandro Tabilo.

