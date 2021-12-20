ATP Cup 2022: Dominic Thiem to miss tournament as he pushes back return
Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open, was scheduled to play in the ATP Cup opener against defending champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev.
Dominic Thiem said Sunday that an ill-timed cold has forced him to ditch plans to use the ATP Cup next month as a warm-up to the Australian Open.
The Austrian, ranked 15th in the world, has been out with injury for the last six months and last week pulled out of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.
"I caught a cold while I was in Dubai and was unable to practice last week," the 28-year-old said in a statement.
"I will therefore not be in the physical condition to be able to compete in the ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250.
"After not competing for the last six months I cannot take the risk of coming back too early and picking up a further injury."
Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open, was scheduled to play in the ATP Cup opener against defending champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev.
"My aim is still to play the Australian Open, but we will make a final decision on my participation by the end of December," said Thiem, adding that his injured wrist is "almost 100 percent".
The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on 17 January.
also read
Ashleigh Barty to return to action in Adelaide, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka in Melbourne
Barty headlines an Adelaide International field that boasts nine of the world's top 10 women, including Iga Swiatek, who will be defending her title.
Andy Murray says clear-thinking key on road back; Rafael Nadal non-committal on Australian Open
The former world No.1, down to 134 in the rankings, had a positive weekend in Abu Dhabi, where he claimed two victories over Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal before losing to Andrey Rublev in the final
ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic named in Serbia team, Rafael Nadal missing
Djokovic was listed as part of the five-man Serbia team when the draw was made for the ATP Cup in Sydney that will precede the opening major of the year.