ATP announces four new tournaments in October as part of updated 2020 tennis calendar
The updated men's schedule includes back-to-back indoor hard-court events in Cologne right after the French Open, and a clay tournament in Sardinia which also starts on 12 October.
Paris: The ATP Tour announced on Thursday the addition of four new tournaments in October as tennis continues its return in a season heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A competition in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan will run from 26 October to 1 November.
"Adding new events to the Tour calendar is a positive step given the many challenges our sport has faced this year, and I would like to thank all the event organisers on the calendar," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.
"Our goal was to create additional opportunities for players and entertainment for our fans, and to do so in a safe and practical way."
"We are delighted to have tennis back on court again and these new events will help us finish the year strongly, as we build towards the season-ending ATP Finals," he added.
