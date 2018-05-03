Preview: Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are both out to save their seasons.
Arsenal is looking to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, while Atletico is looking to get something from a season that promised so much but has so far delivered little.
The teams play in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. They drew 1-1 in England last week, when Antoine Griezmann scored late to give Atletico hope despite playing most of the match with 10 men.
Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League and needs the title to return to the Champions League after a one-year absence.
"I did that for 20 years," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Wednesday. "To be in the Champions League, I want to achieve it."
A failure to make it to the final would keep Wenger from winning one last title before bidding his farewell at the end of the season. Wenger announced two weeks ago he was standing down as Arsenal coach after nearly 22 years at the helm.
"I don't know what I will do next season," said Wenger, who will be in his 250th UEFA club game as a coach. "At the moment I would just like to finish my job. A man has to give his best as long as he is somewhere. I would like to walk out and think I focus only on Arsenal. I want to finish this love story well."
Wenger said Arsenal was prepared to challenge Atletico in Madrid.
"It will be a game where we know exactly what to do," Wenger said. "Our way of approaching it is clear. That is an advantage sometimes."
Atletico, which has already secured a spot in Champions League and is in second place behind champion Barcelona in the Spanish league with three matches left, had expected to contend for titles both domestically and internationally.
It didn't go as planned, however, and Atletico was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League — something that hadn't happened in four seasons — and fell to Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.
The team did well in the Spanish league by staying ahead of Real Madrid but it never really challenged Barcelona for the title. When it had a chance to move closer, it lost to the Catalan club to see its title hopes all but evaporate.
"We always have high expectations in the beginning of the season," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "The goal is always to go as far as possible in the competitions in which we are playing."
Simeone will have to make two changes from the first leg in England. Sime Vrsaljko is suspended after being sent off about 10 minutes into the match, and Juanfran Torres still hasn't recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in the first half.
Left back Filipe Luis, out since March because of a broken left leg, has been cleared medically and was included in the squad for Thursday's match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
"He's been out for two months so obviously he isn't quite ready to play 90 minutes," Simeone said. "But we are in an important stretch of the competition where important players like Filipe have done wonders. If I need him, he will be there."
Wenger said David Ospina will start in goal for Arsenal.
Updated Date: May 04, 2018 00:14 AM
Highlights
TEAM NEWS!
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Thomas, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Saul, Koke, Gabi, Vitolo, Griezmann, Diego Costa
Arsenal XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Lacazette, Welbeck
00:14 (IST)
This is the biggest game for Arsenal this season. If they fail to get past Atletico Madrid tonight their season would be considered a major disappointment and it will be a sad end for Wenger at Arsenal. So the Gunners will be determined to give it their all and make this game a very close contest. Arsenal may take leaf out of Chelsea's books who won 2-1 at this stadium earlier in the Champions League. That was Chelsea's best performance this season and Arsenal will have to do something similar
00:10 (IST)
Atletico Madrid players arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the big game. Atletico have plenty of experience under their belt of dealing with such occasions having reached 2 of the last 4 Champions League finals. Against a relatively inexperienced Arsenal side for this occasion, Atletico will fancy their chances of producing a positive result at home
23:58 (IST)
23:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Europa League semi-final 2nd leg of Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw so it's all to play for in this 2nd leg at Madrid, but Atletico with that away goal under their belt will feel a lot more confident going into the game.
Diego SImeone's team would feel they got out of jail in the first leg by escaping with a score draw as they played for 80 minutes with ten men. But at the Metropolitano, Atletico will fancy their chances of reaching another European final against an Arsenal side that will be determined to keep their hopes of playing in next year'shCHampions League alive and also give Wenger a partying gift.
So stick around for all the updates from the game in Madrid