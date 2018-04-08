You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann denies reports of move to Barcelona next season

Sports AFP Apr 08, 2018 19:12:17 IST

Paris: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann denied he had decided to join Barcelona next season, saying in an interview aired on French television on Sunday that such reports "were not good information".

File photo of Antoine Griezmann. Reuters

File photo of Antoine Griezmann. Reuters

Told by a reporter on TF1 that "according to our information you are going to sign", the French international replied: "I don't (know) where your information comes from but, for now, there's nothing."

TF1 insisted, nevertheless, that "talks are well advanced" between the Catalan giants and the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Griezmann, who has a 100-million euro ($123 million) buyout clause in his contract, said last month that he would decide on a move before the World Cup which starts on 14 June.

Last year he had said that there was "a six in ten chance" he would move to Manchester United only to sign a contract extension with Atletico.


Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 19:08 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 19:12 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores