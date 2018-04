Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann denies reports of move to Barcelona next season

Paris: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann denied he had decided to join Barcelona next season, saying in an interview aired on French television on Sunday that such reports "were not good information".

Told by a reporter on TF1 that "according to our information you are going to sign", the French international replied: "I don't (know) where your information comes from but, for now, there's nothing."

TF1 insisted, nevertheless, that "talks are well advanced" between the Catalan giants and the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Griezmann, who has a 100-million euro ($123 million) buyout clause in his contract, said last month that he would decide on a move before the World Cup which starts on 14 June.

Last year he had said that there was "a six in ten chance" he would move to Manchester United only to sign a contract extension with Atletico.