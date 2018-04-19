You are here:
Atletico Madrid midfielder Keidi Bare gets nine-month ban over abusing referee during Segunda Division B clash

Sports Reuters Apr 19, 2018 16:27:32 IST

Atletico Madrid midfielder Keidi Bare was banned for nine matches on Wednesday after repeatedly abusing an official during a match for the club’s B team.

File image of Keidi Bare. Reuters

The Albanian, who has played twice for Atletico’s first team in the King’s Cup this season, was booked for dissent 14 minutes into the B side’s 4-1 defeat by Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, then sent off as he continued to remonstrate with referee Jose Joaquin Gallego Gambin.

“At the end of the first half, when we tried to enter our dressing-room the player was found in the doorway, referring to us in the same terms as before on repeated occasions,” the referee said in his report. Bare will sit out one match for the accumulation of yellow cards and eight for his behaviour, meaning he will miss the team’s push for promotion from Segunda Division B.


