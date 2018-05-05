You are here:
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone handed four-match ban by UEFA on disciplinary charges for insulting referee

May 05, 2018

Lausanne: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be forced to watch Europa League final against Marseille from the stands after receiving a four-match European ban for insulting a referee, UEFA said on Friday.

Simeone was ordered from the touchline during last week's 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final with Arsenal after a heated exchange with French referee Clement Turpin.

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone holds a press conference at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on May 2, 2018 on the eve of the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

File image of Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone. AFP

The Argentine watched Thursday's 1-0 home win in the return leg, which secured a 2-1 aggregate victory and a place in the final, from the directors' box at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone will now also miss the 16 May final in Lyon and his side's first two European matches of next season, while he was hit with a fine of €10,000 ($12,000).

UEFA's disciplinary committee also charged Marseille after away supporters set off fireworks and threw objects during the second leg of their semi-final at Salzburg.

Austria's Salzburg risk punishment themselves following a pitch invasion by fans and the throwing of objects, as well as a charge of improper conduct levied against club official Harald Lurzer.

Marseille won the tie 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1 after extra time.

A decision on the cases will be made on 31 May.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 00:57 AM

