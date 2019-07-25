Atlanta Open: Divij Sharan-Jonathan Erlich to play Brayan brothers in quarter-finals

Atlanta: Partnering Jonathan Erlich, India's Divij Sharan will test his skills against the legendary Bryan brothers, Mike and Bob, in the ATP Atlanta Open quarter-final clash here.

Sharan and Erlich came from behind to beat Miomir Kecmanovic and Robert Lindstedt 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the first round of the ATP 250 event.

The Bryans, who have won more than 100 ATP doubles titles together, ousted fellow American wild card pair of Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young 6-4 6-2 in their opener.

In the bottom half of the draw, veteran Leander Paes and his partner Marius Copil made a first-round exit following a close 6-7(2) 4-6 defeat to British-American combination of Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the only Indian featuring in the singles draw, had lost his first round on Wednesday.