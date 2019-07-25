You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Atlanta Open: Divij Sharan-Jonathan Erlich to play Brayan brothers in quarter-finals

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2019 17:28:17 IST

Atlanta: Partnering Jonathan Erlich, India's Divij Sharan will test his skills against the legendary Bryan brothers, Mike and Bob, in the ATP Atlanta Open quarter-final clash here.

Sharan and Erlich came from behind to beat Miomir Kecmanovic and Robert Lindstedt 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the first round of the ATP 250 event.

Atlanta Open: Divij Sharan-Jonathan Erlich to play Brayan brothers in quarter-finals

File image of Divij Sharan. Image: Twitter

The Bryans, who have won more than 100 ATP doubles titles together, ousted fellow American wild card pair of Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young 6-4 6-2 in their opener.

In the bottom half of the draw, veteran Leander Paes and his partner Marius Copil made a first-round exit following a close 6-7(2) 4-6 defeat to British-American combination of Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the only Indian featuring in the singles draw, had lost his first round on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 17:28:17 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores