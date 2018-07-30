Atlanta Open: American John Isner beats Ryan Harrison to win fifth tournament title, to be ranked World No 9 in new rankings

Los Angeles: John Isner won his fifth Atlanta Open title on Sunday, with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Ryan Harrison to beat his fellow American in the final for the second straight year.

The 33-year-old Isner earned his second win of 2018 and a record fifth in Atlanta to go with previous wins in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The top seed served out the match to love in the 10th game of the third set, clinching victory with a powerful serve down the line that handcuffed Harrison.

John Isner is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, with the American reaching his maiden Grand Slam semi-final earlier this month during a run to the final four of Wimbledon. He will be ranked number nine in the world when the new rankings come out on Monday.

Isner blasted 21 aces and won 75 percent of his first-serve points in the two-hour match. The eighth-seeded Harrison, who was aiming for his second career ATP title, finished with 10 aces but made three double faults and had his serve broken twice.

Harrison won the first set against Isner after a week of come-from-behind victories. In order to make the final he had to rally from a set down in each of his previous matches.