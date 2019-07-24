Atlanta Open 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran continues string of first-round exits with loss against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon

Atlanta: Making yet another first-round exit, a 'cramping' Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his opener at the ATP 250 Atlanta Open to South Korean qualifier Soonwoo Kwon.

The top Indian singles player had come into the contest with a clean slate against Kwon but ended up with a 7-6(4), 5-7, 0-6 defeat as he started to cramp in the decider. Prajnesh, ranked 88, had beaten the 117th ranked South Korean in all three meetings before, including in Thailand early this year.

It was fifth first-round defeat for Prajnesh in his last six tournaments.

The left-hander got a prize purse of USD 7000 but no points.