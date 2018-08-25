ATK, Kerala Blasters to face off in the Indian Super League season 5 opener

Mumbai: The fifth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will commence with two-time champions ATK taking on Kerala Blasters FC at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on 29 September.

The ISL on Saturday announced the fixtures for 2018-19 until the mid-season break, featuring 12 rounds and 59 games.

On 30 September, the last season's runners-up Bengaluru FC will be up against defending champions Chennaiyin FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, a media release said.

The organisers said the upcoming season will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (8-16 October 2018/ 12 -20 November 2018), and one starting from 17 December 2018 for the Indian national team's preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates.

They also said that the fixtures for 2019 will be announced later.

The League has moved away from double headers on weekend this season and kick-off for all matches will be at 7.30 pm.