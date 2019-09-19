Athletics World Championships 2019: Women's 1,500 metres record-holder Genzebe Dibaba to miss tournament due to foot injury

Paris: Genzebe Dibaba, the 2015 champion and world record holder in the women's 1,500 metres, will miss the World Championships due to a foot injury, the Ethiopian said on Instagram.

Dibaba, 28, who won the world title in Beijing in 2015 and set the global best of 3min 50:07sec over the distance the same year, is suffering from a partial rupture to a ligament in her right heel which she suffered during the Zurich Diamond League meeting last month.

"Unfortunately I am not able to be at Doha World Championship. I am already working to come back stronger!" she posted alongside a photo.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, the second quickest woman over the distance in history, is now favourite to take gold in Doha.

The championships take place from 27 September to 6 October.