At Tokyo Paralympics, grit and spirit of athletes shines through despite numerous challenges

The best images from a riveting Day Four of action from the Tokyo Paralympics.

FP Sports August 29, 2021 01:06:15 IST
Australia's Andrew Edmondson falls during a semifinal wheelchair rugby match against the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

United States' Matt Stutzman competes in men's archery Ind Compound - Open - 15 Arrow M during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. OIS via AP

Italy's Veronica Yoko Plebani holds an Italian flag after finishing third in the women's triathlon PTS2 at the Odaiba Marine Park at the 2020 Paralympics. AP Photo

Australia's Andrew Edmondson falls during a semifinal wheelchair rugby match against the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

Switzerland's Marcel Hug, competes in the men's T54 5000-meters final during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. AP Photo

Greece's Grigorios Polychronidis launches a ball from ramp, using a releaser mounted on his headgear, as he competes against Japan's Kazuki Takahashi in a boccia individual BC3 pool match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

United States's Susannah Scaroni, right, celebrates after winning the women's 5000-meters T54 final with third placed teammate Tatyana McFadden during the 2020 Paralympics. AP Photo

Spain's Susana Rodriguez, right, and her guide Sara Loehr, celebrate at the podium after winning the women's triathlon PTV1 at the Odaiba Marine Park at the 2020 Paralympics on Saturday. AP Photo

Updated Date: August 29, 2021 01:06:15 IST

