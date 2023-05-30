Olympic medallist Sakshee Malikkh on Tuesday congratulated Chennai Super Kings on winning the IPL 2023 while also taking a dig at the Government of India and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 5-wicket (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final on Monday to clinch the trophy.

Sakshee in her tweet congratulated CSK and added that she is happy to see that “at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve”.

Sakshee’s tweet comes after wrestlers including her were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’.

Sakshee, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and other wrestlers were forcefully detained, pictures and videos of which have gone viral on the social media.

The police later claimed that the wrestlers were detained as they did not follow the instructions and tried to break security barricades.

Malikkh, Vinesh, Sangeeta and Bajrang Punia along with several other athletes have launched a protest against the WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers including a minor.

This morning, the wrestlers also announced on Twitter that they will “immerse their medals” in the river Ganga in Haridwar at 6 PM on Tuesday.

“These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that,” their statement read.

After immersing the medals in Ganga, the wrestlers plan to stage a hunger strike at Delhi’s India Gate.

