Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish signs five-year deal to stay at Championship side despite Tottenham interest

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, has signed a new five-year deal to stay at the Championship side until 2023, Villa said on Monday.

Tottenham were keen to sign Grealish and British media reported they had a 25 million-pound ($32.8 million) offer rejected.

“Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our club,” Villa CEO Christian Purslow told the club website.

Grealish, 23, joined Villa in 2011 and played 34 Premier League games before they were relegated in 2016. Former English and European champions Villa lost 1-0 to Fulham in the Championship playoff final last season to miss out on promotion to the top flight.