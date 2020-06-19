You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged by police for lockdown driving offense

Sports The Associated Press Jun 19, 2020 09:43:17 IST

Birmingham: Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was charged with driving offenses on Thursday following an incident that occurred while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grealish was charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police said, referring to an incident on 29 March.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged by police for lockdown driving offense

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, left, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's John Lundstram during a Premier League match. AP

Police said an investigation was launched after officers “responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.”

Grealish has been asked to appear in court on 25 August.

The midfielder, who has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, wrote on Twitter that it was a “deeply embarrassing” incident and apologized. He had been pictured next to a road and was wearing slippers.

“I obviously just got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so,” he said in a video message. “I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did.”

Hours before the incident, he had posted a video on social media urging fans to stay safe at home and follow lockdown guidelines.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 09:43:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hygiene for mask during COVID-19: Reusing face masks without disinfection isn't advisable; guide on how to wash and store them

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres