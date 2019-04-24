Asian Wrestling Championships 2019: Amit Dhankar wins silver after losing 74kg final; Rahul Aware clinches bronze in 61kg event

Xi'an: Amit Dhankar clinched a silver medal while Commonwealth Games champion Rahul Aware won a bronze as Indian men's freestyle wrestlers continued their impressive performance at the Asian Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

Dhankar, who won gold in 66kg in the 2013 edition, won silver in the men's 74kg freestyle event after losing to Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan 0-5 in the final.

The 28-year-old Haryana wrestler began with a narrow 2-1 win in the qualification round against Mohammad Ashghar Nokhodilarimi of Iran and then hardly broke a sweat in the quarter-finals as his opponent — Japan's Yuhi Fujinami — was injured during the bout.

In the semi-finals, Dhankar outplayed Ilgiz Dzhakypbekov of Kyrgyzstan in a 5-0 victory.

Aware, who won a 57kg gold at the CWG in Gold Coast, produced a dominant display to beat Kim Jin-Cheol of Korea 9-2 in the men's 61kg freestyle bronze medal play-off.

After beating Jahongirmirza Turobov of Uzbekistan via Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0) in the qualification round, the 27-year-old Indian lost to Behnam Eshagh Ehsanpoor of Iran in the quarter-finals in a Victory by Fall verdict.

But since Ehsanpoor reached the final, Aware was up against Siripong Jumpakam of Thailand in the repechage round which he won 12-1 in a Victory by Technical Superiority.

With the silver and the bronze, India's medal tally swelled to one gold, two silver and two bronze. Bajrang Punia (65kg) had won gold on Tuesday while Parveen Rana (79kg) and Satywart Kadian (97kg) had clinched a silver and a bronze respectively.

