Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashes world record in youth category with power-packed show

Ningbo: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-smashing spree in a power-packed performance to secure second place in his group at the Asian Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

In a remarkable performance, Jeremy, who is competing in group B of the 67Kg men's event, smashed the Youth World and Asian records in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in two of his three attempts (130kg, 134kg).

The earlier record was also in Jeremy's name when he had lifted 131kg earlier this year.

The 16-year-old lifted more than double his body weight (157kg, 163kg) in two successful attempts in the clean and jerk, obliterating Kazakhstan's Saikhan Taisuyev's Youth World record of 161kg.

The Indian ended with a total lift of 297kg (134kg+163kg), to be placed second in his group behind Pakistan's Talha Talib, who lifted 304kg (140kg+164kg).

This is the 16-year-old's personal best and 9kgs more than his 288kg youth world record effort in the EGAT cup, where he won the silver medal in February.

The final standings for the men's 67kg will be announced after group A completes its event.

This tournament is a gold level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

Jeremy had won a gold in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in October last year in the 62kg category with a total lift of 274kg (124+150).

