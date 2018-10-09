You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan bags gold in club throw, Jayanti Behera, Monu Ghangas get bronze in women's, men's 200m

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 09, 2018 12:22:00 IST

Jakarta: Ekta Bhyan won India's fourth gold at the Asian Para Games by topping the women's club throw event on Tuesday.

Ekta Bhyan won courtesy of her best throw in her fourth attempt, which was an impressive 16.02m. Twitter@airnewsalerts

Ekta Bhyan won courtesy of her best throw in her fourth attempt, which was an impressive 16.02m. Twitter@airnewsalerts

Bhyan produced her best throw in her fourth attempt, 16.02m, winning the F32/51 event ahead of UAE's Alkaabi Thekra, who threw 15.75m. The F32/51 class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function.

Bhyan had come into the competition on the back of a gold in the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship earlier this year.

India also secured three bronze medals on Tuesday courtesy Jayanti Behera, Anandan Gunasekaran and Monu Ghangas. Ghangas finished third in the men's shot put F11, which covers vision impairment, and Gunasekaran in men's 200m T44/62/64 class, which deals with impairment in foot, ankle and/or lower leg but the athletes compete without prothesis.

Behera bagged the bronze in the women's 200m T45/46/47 event which is for athletes with limb impairment.

On Monday, Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary produced a stunning world record effort as India bagged 11 medals, including three gold, on a productive day.


Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 12:22 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores