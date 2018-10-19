You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Hockey Championship 2018, India vs Oman, Match Highlights: Manpreet Singh and Co thrash hosts

Sports FP Sports Oct 19, 2018 00:21:40 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Asian Hockey Championship 2018, India vs Oman, Match Highlights: Manpreet Singh and Co thrash hosts

  • 00:21 (IST)

    Except for the first quarter where India failed to score any goals, Harendra Singh's team did not let go of many goal-scoring opportunities.Dilpreet Singh was the star of the day scoring a hat-trick but players like Mandeep SIngh, Harmanpreet Singh and Lalit Upadhaya were also impressive with their performances. 

    India will now play arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match. 

    That's all from us now. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. 

    Thank you!  

  • 00:15 (IST)

    INDIA 11-0 OMAN

    It's all over! Superb performance from India as they are off to a winning start in the tournament. Dilpreet Singh with the hat-trick. 

  • 00:12 (IST)

    INDIA 11-0 OMAN

    GOAL! Nice done by Mandeep Singh as he passes the ball to Dilpreet, who completes his hat-trick in the match. 

  • 00:09 (IST)

    INDIA 10-0 OMAN

    It's raining goals. Dilpreet Singh scores his second goal of the match and his team's 10th. 

  • 00:06 (IST)

    INDIA 9-0 OMAN

    GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner takes a deflection off Chinglensana. Six more minutes left in the final quarter.

  • 23:57 (IST)

    INDIA 7-0 OMAN

    What a finish from Akashdeep Singh! Powerful shot to the roof of the net to make seven goals for India. Superb performance! 

  • 23:55 (IST)

    INDIA 6-0 OMAN

    Yellow card shown to Oman's Sami Al Laun. They are now down to ten men. 

  • 23:54 (IST)

    INDIA 6-0 OMAN

    The final quarter is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

  • 23:52 (IST)

    INDIA 6-0 OMAN

    End of the third quarter. India maintain their goal-scoring momentum. One more quarter left and India's win is more or less assured.

  • 23:48 (IST)

    INDIA 6-0 OMAN

    India appeal for a penalty corner. They think the ball hit the back of the stick of a Oman player. 
     
    And it's a goal! Oman goalkeeper saves the hit but Dilpreet Singh makes sure he scores from a close range.
     
     

  • 23:40 (IST)

    INDIA 5-0 OMAN

    Could've been six for India and second goal for Gurjant but Oman's goalkeeper pushes the ball away just in time. 

  • 23:39 (IST)

    INDIA 5-0 OMAN

    One more goal for India! Nicely done by Gurjant Singh to ensure India score their fifth goal in the match. 

  • 23:34 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 OMAN

    Once again, superb play from India. Mandeep Singh does well to turn and pass it to Akashdeep, but he fails to make connection with the stick. 

  • 23:30 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 OMAN

    The third quarter is underway. India coach Harendra Singh wants his team to keep scoring. 

  • 23:22 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 OMAN

    End of the second quarter. Much better finishing from Indian players as they lead by four goals against the hosts. 

  • 23:19 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 OMAN

    Wow! Superb finish from Mandeep Singh. He takes the ball, turns and smashes it past the goalkeeper. 

  • 23:18 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 OMAN

    Second penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet hits it but Oman's goalkeeper uses his legs to deny India. 

  • 23:13 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 OMAN

    Less than four minutes left in the second quarter. Indians are dominating the match, looking to score from every attacking move. 

  • 23:10 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 OMAN

    GOAL! Third goal in second quarter. Nilakanta Sharma gets his first goal of the match. Looks like there's no comeback for Oman in this match. 

  • 23:08 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 OMAN

    GOAL! First penalty corner for India and Harmanpreet Singh converts it beautifully. So far so good for India in the second quarter.  

  • 23:03 (IST)

    INDIA 1-0 OMAN

    GOAL! Lalit Upadhyay gives India the lead. Superbly done by Manpreet to snatch the ball away in the midfield. Oman's goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop the shot.

  • 22:59 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    Second quarter is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

  • 22:57 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    End of the first quarter. India with better chances but Oman's goalkeeper ensures they don't take the lead. 

  • 22:56 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    Great opportunity for India, but Dilpreet SIngh fails to make connect at the back post. Less than a minute left in the first quarter. 

  • 22:54 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    Two back-to-back solid saves from the Oman goalkeeper to deny India. Harendra Singh's boys are looking for their first goal of the match. 

  • 22:50 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    First decent chance for India and it comes from Mandeep Singh, but the the shot is well wide. Six and half-minutes remaining in the first quarter. 

  • 22:46 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    Bright start by India, as expected. No clear chances for both the teams yet. Oman's top priority will be defence.  

  • 22:42 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 OMAN

    The national anthems are done and the match is underway. Manpreet Singh and Co will look to start their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note against lowly ranked Oman.

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Here's the starting XI of Indian team

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Asian Champions Trophy. Defending champions India will look to start their campaign with a convincing performance against hosts Oman. 

    World No. 5 India go into the tournament as the highest ranked Asian nation, and will be looking to bounce back from their subdued bronze medal finish at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

    Stay tuned for more updates

Preview: Defending champions India will look to open their 5th Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a convincing performance as they face hosts Oman in their opening match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.

World No. 5 India go into the tournament as the highest ranked Asian nation, and will be looking to bounce back from their subdued bronze medal finish at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

India beat Oman 7-0 when the two teams met the last time during the 17th Asian Games 2014, but chief coach Harendra Singh believes that facing the hosts will be a good test for the Indian team ahead of other crucial round-robin pool matches.

"We are very excited to start our Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Oman, who will be playing in front of their home crowd. The opening match will be a good test for us ahead of some crucial pool matches against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea," Singh said in a statement.

"It is important for us to start the competition by doing the basics right and producing our best performance in order to build momentum for the upcoming fixtures," he added.

India go into the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition by defeating Pakistan 3-2 in the final in Kuantan, Malaysia.

But the coach believes that the team needs to minimise errors if they are to lift the coveted trophy again.

"We know that we have a good team which is capable of defeating any country in the world, but sometimes things do not go your way. Therefore, it is important for the unit to keep their focus throughout the 60 minutes and not give the opponents any chances.

"We have to make sure that we have improved from the mistakes that we committed at the 18th Asian Games, and this tournament gives us the perfect opportunity to regain confidence ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Our immediate aim is to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition and the team will work hard to achieve that," he said.

After playing Oman in the first match, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 20, Japan on October 21, Malaysia on October 23 and South Korea on 24 October.

The last edition of the tournament saw India remain undefeated as they beat Japan 10-2, drew 1-1 with South Korea, beat Pakistan 3-2, beat China 9-0 and Malaysia 2-1 in the Pool stages, while winning their semi-final game against South Korea 5-4 in Penalty Shootout.

India and Pakistan have both won two titles each and will be looking to win a record third time.

On Thursday, World No.12 Malaysia will face 2018 Asian Games gold medallists Japan in the first match, followed by India taking on the hosts in the second game.


Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 00:21 AM

Also See


#MeToo Conversations Live






Top Stories




Cricket Scores