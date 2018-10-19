Preview: Defending champions India will look to open their 5th Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a convincing performance as they face hosts Oman in their opening match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.
World No. 5 India go into the tournament as the highest ranked Asian nation, and will be looking to bounce back from their subdued bronze medal finish at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
India beat Oman 7-0 when the two teams met the last time during the 17th Asian Games 2014, but chief coach Harendra Singh believes that facing the hosts will be a good test for the Indian team ahead of other crucial round-robin pool matches.
"We are very excited to start our Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Oman, who will be playing in front of their home crowd. The opening match will be a good test for us ahead of some crucial pool matches against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea," Singh said in a statement.
"It is important for us to start the competition by doing the basics right and producing our best performance in order to build momentum for the upcoming fixtures," he added.
India go into the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition by defeating Pakistan 3-2 in the final in Kuantan, Malaysia.
But the coach believes that the team needs to minimise errors if they are to lift the coveted trophy again.
"We know that we have a good team which is capable of defeating any country in the world, but sometimes things do not go your way. Therefore, it is important for the unit to keep their focus throughout the 60 minutes and not give the opponents any chances.
"We have to make sure that we have improved from the mistakes that we committed at the 18th Asian Games, and this tournament gives us the perfect opportunity to regain confidence ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Our immediate aim is to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition and the team will work hard to achieve that," he said.
After playing Oman in the first match, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 20, Japan on October 21, Malaysia on October 23 and South Korea on 24 October.
The last edition of the tournament saw India remain undefeated as they beat Japan 10-2, drew 1-1 with South Korea, beat Pakistan 3-2, beat China 9-0 and Malaysia 2-1 in the Pool stages, while winning their semi-final game against South Korea 5-4 in Penalty Shootout.
India and Pakistan have both won two titles each and will be looking to win a record third time.
On Thursday, World No.12 Malaysia will face 2018 Asian Games gold medallists Japan in the first match, followed by India taking on the hosts in the second game.
00:15 (IST)
INDIA 11-0 OMAN
It's all over! Superb performance from India as they are off to a winning start in the tournament. Dilpreet Singh with the hat-trick.
00:12 (IST)
INDIA 11-0 OMAN
GOAL! Nice done by Mandeep Singh as he passes the ball to Dilpreet, who completes his hat-trick in the match.
00:09 (IST)
INDIA 10-0 OMAN
It's raining goals. Dilpreet Singh scores his second goal of the match and his team's 10th.
00:06 (IST)
INDIA 9-0 OMAN
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner takes a deflection off Chinglensana. Six more minutes left in the final quarter.
23:57 (IST)
INDIA 7-0 OMAN
What a finish from Akashdeep Singh! Powerful shot to the roof of the net to make seven goals for India. Superb performance!
23:55 (IST)
INDIA 6-0 OMAN
23:54 (IST)
INDIA 6-0 OMAN
The final quarter is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
23:52 (IST)
INDIA 6-0 OMAN
End of the third quarter. India maintain their goal-scoring momentum. One more quarter left and India's win is more or less assured.
23:48 (IST)
INDIA 6-0 OMAN
23:40 (IST)
INDIA 5-0 OMAN
23:39 (IST)
INDIA 5-0 OMAN
One more goal for India! Nicely done by Gurjant Singh to ensure India score their fifth goal in the match.
23:34 (IST)
INDIA 4-0 OMAN
23:30 (IST)
INDIA 4-0 OMAN
23:22 (IST)
INDIA 4-0 OMAN
End of the second quarter. Much better finishing from Indian players as they lead by four goals against the hosts.
23:19 (IST)
INDIA 4-0 OMAN
Wow! Superb finish from Mandeep Singh. He takes the ball, turns and smashes it past the goalkeeper.
23:18 (IST)
INDIA 3-0 OMAN
Second penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet hits it but Oman's goalkeeper uses his legs to deny India.
23:13 (IST)
INDIA 3-0 OMAN
23:10 (IST)
INDIA 3-0 OMAN
GOAL! Third goal in second quarter. Nilakanta Sharma gets his first goal of the match. Looks like there's no comeback for Oman in this match.
23:08 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 OMAN
GOAL! First penalty corner for India and Harmanpreet Singh converts it beautifully. So far so good for India in the second quarter.
23:03 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 OMAN
GOAL! Lalit Upadhyay gives India the lead. Superbly done by Manpreet to snatch the ball away in the midfield. Oman's goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop the shot.
22:59 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
22:57 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
End of the first quarter. India with better chances but Oman's goalkeeper ensures they don't take the lead.
22:56 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
22:54 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
22:50 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
First decent chance for India and it comes from Mandeep Singh, but the the shot is well wide. Six and half-minutes remaining in the first quarter.
22:46 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
22:42 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 OMAN
The national anthems are done and the match is underway. Manpreet Singh and Co will look to start their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note against lowly ranked Oman.
22:27 (IST)
Here's the starting XI of Indian team
22:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Asian Champions Trophy. Defending champions India will look to start their campaign with a convincing performance against hosts Oman.
World No. 5 India go into the tournament as the highest ranked Asian nation, and will be looking to bounce back from their subdued bronze medal finish at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
Stay tuned for more updates