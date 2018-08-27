ATHLETICS ATHLETICS

Neeraj Chopra’s previous coach, Gary Calvert, who passed away last month in China, would have been happier seeing Neeraj’s result. The two were very close, according to Neeraj, who was looking forward to seeing him here in Jakarta. After parting ways with Indian athletes Calvert took on China’s javelin throwers.

Calvert, who helped Neeraj to World U-20 gold medal in 2016, suffered a heart attack and passed away late last month.

Neeraj is now training with German ​Uwe Hohn, another well known coach, who was with Neeraj for CWG gold in Gold Coast.

With Dharun showing good form, alongside Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, it augurs well for Indias 4 x 400m relay team…. They could go for a medal.