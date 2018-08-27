Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in t the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.
Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.
The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.
Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.
Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.
On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
Highlights
Gold medal for Neeraj Chopra.
He bags it with his best throw of 88.06m (national record) and gives India its 8th gold.
Medal alert!
India's Neena Varakil clinches silver in women's long jump final.
SILVER FOR INDIA'S DHARUN AYYASAMY
The Indian runs a brilliant race to finish second in men's 400m hurdles final with a personal best timing of 48.96. Qatar's Abderrehman Samba takes the gold.
India's women's hockey team beat Thailand 5-0
And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-0 with a late flourish from the Thai forwards who almost got a goal. But the Indian GK Rajani brought off a fine save.
PV Sindhu through to the final!
PV Sindhu sends a ferocious smash down the line which Yamaguchi fails to get to and Sindhu wins the match 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 and reach her first Asian Games final! Sindhu, the World No 3, will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the final.
India men's squash team win
The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Indonesia in their first pool B match.
India beat Macau!
Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.
India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal bows out in the semi-finals after a straight-games loss to World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-17, 21-14 and will face the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal comes back from Indonesia with her first-ever Asian Games medal!
Anthony Amalraj wins first match!
In the men's table tennis team event, India have taken a 1-0 lead against Macau. Anthony Amalraj beats Chung Wang 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to give India a 1-0 lead ahead of Harmeet Desai's match against Zikang Xiao.
Gold medal for Neeraj Chopra.
He bags it with his best throw of 88.06m (national record) and gives India its 8th gold.
The last Indian long jumper to win a medal was the awesome Anju Bobby George (silver in 2006 and gold in 2002). Neena Varkil has repeated the same feat in 2018.
Sudha SIngh, the 2010 women’s steeplechase winner completes her comeback after being fourth in Incheon in 2014. She adds a silver here in Jakarta to her gold from Asian Championships from Bhubaneswar in 2017
India are 1-2 down in women's team quarters as Mouma Das goes down to Soo Wai Yam Minnie 6-11, 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11.
Next up: Manika Batra vs Doo Hoi Kem
Medal alert!
India's Neena Varakil clinches silver in women's long jump final.
Neeraj Chopra's consistency continues.
86.36m in his fifth attempt. With one more thow left, the gold medal looks all but assured in the men's javelin throw final.
India's men's table tennis team QF line-up against Japan. The clash will start at 6.30 pm IST.
Match 1: Sathiyan (World No 39) vs Jin Ueda (World No 28)
Match 2: Sharath Kamal (33) vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)
Match 3: Harmeet Desai (99) vs Yoshida Masaki (57)
Match 4: Sathiyan vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)
Match 5: Sharath Kamal vs Jin Ueda
Another 80 plus throw from Neeraj Chopra. 83.25 in his fourth attempt. He continues to be at the top in the men's javelin throw final.
India's Hussam Uddin Mohammed faces Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the Men's bantam (56 kg) Round of 16 bout.
India's Shankar Lala Swami finishes eighth in the men's 3000 m steeplechase final.
18:20 (IST)
India's Neena Varakil moves to second spot after a jump of 6.51 metres in her fourth attempt in women's long jump final.
India's Neena Varakil moves to second spot after a jump of 6.51 metres in her fourth attempt in women's long jump final.
Neeraj Chopra’s previous coach, Gary Calvert, who passed away last month in China, would have been happier seeing Neeraj’s result. The two were very close, according to Neeraj, who was looking forward to seeing him here in Jakarta. After parting ways with Indian athletes Calvert took on China’s javelin throwers.
Calvert, who helped Neeraj to World U-20 gold medal in 2016, suffered a heart attack and passed away late last month.
Neeraj is now training with German Uwe Hohn, another well known coach, who was with Neeraj for CWG gold in Gold Coast.
With Dharun showing good form, alongside Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, it augurs well for Indias 4 x 400m relay team…. They could go for a medal.
Men's 300m steeplechase final is underway.
Shankar Lal Swami will be eyeing a medal...
SUDHA SINGH WINS SILVER
Veteran runner Sudha Singh bags silver in Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 9:40.03
NEERAJ CHOPRA! YOU BEAUTY!
A mammoth 88.06m from Neeraj Chopra in his third throw to set a new national record. Gold incoming!
Mukherjee loses
Ayhika Mukherjee loses 14-12, 4-11, 10-12, 8-11 to world No 13 Doo Hoi Kem, Hong Kong have bounced back to draw level 1-1.
Next up it's Soo Wai Yam Minnie vs Mouma Das.
India's Nina Varakil in second spot
Nina Varakil in silver medal position in Women's Long Jump final after a jump of 6.5. India's Nayana James in tenth place with a jump of 6.17
India's Sudha Singh and Chinta Yadav to compete in Women's 3000m Steeplechase final shortly
India face Japan in Men's quarter-final
The Men's quarter-final draw is out. India will face Japan. India will be happy to have avoided China and South Korea
Neeraj Chopra makes a foul throw
Neeraj Chopra's second throw is a foul throw. However he still remains top courtesy his first throw in the Men's javelin throw final
SILVER FOR INDIA'S DHARUN AYYASAMY
The Indian runs a brilliant race to finish second in men's 400m hurdles final with a personal best timing of 48.96. Qatar's Abderrehman Samba takes the gold.
Amit Panghal through to the quarters
Amit Panghal beats Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in Men's Light Fly Round of 16
Shivpal Singh in fifth place after first throw
India's Shivpal Singh throws 74.11m in his first throw in the Men's Javelin throw final to stand in fifth position as things stand. Neeraj Chopra is top with a throw of 83.46m
What a start from Neeraj Chopra!
Neeraj starts with a throw of 83.46m that puts him top of the charts in the Men's Javelin throw final charts.
Good start for India, Manika Batra has won the first match 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 against world No 20 Lee Ho Ching.
India 1-0 up against Hong Kong.
Next up Ayhika Mukherjee up against Doo Hoi Kem, she is world No 13 and this is an uphill task for Mukherjee.
Anu Raghavan finishes fourth while Jauna Murmu comes seventh in the women's 400 m hurdles final.
The Women's 400m hurdles final has started.
Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu are representing India.
The women's table tennis team quarter-final between India and China is underway.
Manika Batra takes on Lee Ho Ching in the first match.
Alright then, Indian women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Hong Kong soon.
This will be a tough fixture for Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das.
Consecutive wins for India in the men's table tennis event. Sharath Kamal defeats Nguyen Duc Tan in three games.
India maintain their lead.
India 2 - 0 Vietnam.
G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.
India lead 1-0.
15:16 (IST)
G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.
India lead 1-0.
Right then, India's Vikas Krishan is in action right now against Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed.
India take on Vietnam in must-win clash
In the men's table tennis team event, the India team comprising of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai take on Vietnam in a do-or-die clash. Both India and Vietnam have won two ties out of three ties in Group D to end up on second and third place respectively behind group leaders Chinese Taipei. With only the top two teams going through to the quarter-finals, India will need to beat Vietnam to pip them for the final quarter-final spot.
India's women's hockey team beat Thailand 5-0
And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-0 with a late flourish from the Thai forwards who almost got a goal. But the Indian GK Rajani brought off a fine save.
GOAL !
GOAL! India scores twice in quick succession
Goal No 4 is up. Navjot Kaur slots it in after the hard work by Neha Goyal on the flank. India on a late flourish getting the goals. Four minutes left in the match. And that’s Rani Rampal’s hat-trick. It’s 5-0. Thai defence finally cracking under the pressure.
GOAL !
GOAL! Monika makes it 3-0 to India
The Thai goalkeeper is bringing off some fine saves again. Rani’s crisp shot is taken on the gloves. This has been a great display by the Thais who have followed the coach's instructions. Scattered they would have been destroyed by the Indians. India get their 5th PC. Off a rebound, Monika hammers it in. India leads 3-0.
GOAL !
GOAL! Rani Rampal gets her second!
Rani Rampal gets India’s 2nd goal. Leading 2-0 now, India assured of a top spot in the pool. They most likely will end up playing China in the semi-finals if Japan beat Malaysia in the day's last match. Thailand still playing defensive keeping the scoreline low.
India 1-0 Thailand
The ball hasn’t crossed the Indian half. Thailand defending resolutely. It’s still 1-0. Must be worrying for Marijne. Thailand playing with their entire team at the back. And that’s the end of the 3rd quarter. India lead 1-0.
13:25 (IST)
GOAL! Rani Rampal gives India the breakthrough!
India have their 4th PC in the 3rd Q. And that is saved by Alisa who is having a great match. Finally, India have the lead and it’s captain Rani Rampal picking up a rebound and smashing it in. India 1-0.
13:17 (IST)
India and Thailand have played two goalless quarters. That's India’s 3rd PC. Gurjit’s flick and the Thai goalie brings off a wonderful save. Yet another save from the Thai GK. India still unable to break through. It’s still goalless in the 3rd Q.
13:11 (IST)
And that is India’s 2nd PC of the match. Rani Rampal’s hit goes straight onto the GK’s pads. Thailand survive. Can they hold them on for another three minutes or so in the 2nd Q? Thailand taking their time on the free hits. But what is remarkable is that the Thailand players are not losing their heads while defending.
13:03 (IST)
Listless India unable to get the opening goal, and have failed to create a single move. The Thailand team is happy to defend. In fact, they are showing more intent than India. It’s still goalless towards the end of the second quarter.