Asian Games 2018, Day 11 latest update: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra storm into the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.
Day 10 Report: A jobless Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.
Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.
With Tuesday's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally.
The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.
In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games.
"I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers.
India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.
In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals.
It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle.
Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.
For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her.
"If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition.
The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place.
India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.
"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara told PTI.
In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze.
India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.
Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.
There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages
It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three.
However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition.
Also on Tuesday, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 13:05 PM
13:05 (IST)
Binisha Biju loses
Binisha Nayakattu Biju lost 0-3 to Iran's Azar Koolivand in a Round of 32 encounter in the women's 63kg weight class.
12:36 (IST)
India assured a medal in boxing
Amit Panghal won that contest 5:0 on points. Don’t think that result can be disputed!
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong barely had a significant punch in the third period!
Panghal came out fighting in the third period, working away at the face of the North Korean with his right jab until Ryeong cracked and tried to land a punch of his own. In those moments, the Indian used his left hooks to leave his opponent rattled!
12:26 (IST)
Amit Panghal steady in second period in light flyweight quarter-final
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong has now started to use his speed to try and dominate this bout. But Amit Panghal has had a measure of his rival all throughout. That left hook really is a devastating weapon in his arsenal.
12:22 (IST)
Amit Panghal dominates first period in light flyweight quarter-final
Amit Panghal landed a left hook on the North Korean’s jaw that must have set off an explosion in his brain! Once he had landed his punches early, the Indian southpaw resorted to smart tactics, keeping out of reach of the North Korean pugilist and keeping his guard up.
12:16 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
Take a look at the tentative schedule for the Indian boxers:
12:15 pm: Men's light fly (49kg), quarterfinal - Amit Panghal vs Jang Ryong Kim
1:45 pm: Men's middle (75kg), quarterfinal - Vikas Krishan vs Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan
2:15 pm: Women's fly (51kg), quarterfinal - Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan
5:15 pm: Men's light welter (64kg), quarterfinal - Dheeraj Rangi vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh
10:57 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar enter Last 16 stage
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar have also entered the Last 16 stage of the mixed doubles table tennis event after beating Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9.
10:53 (IST)
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra enter Round of 16
11 MINUTES! That’s all it has taken Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to storm into the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.
10:39 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar in control of match
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have wrested back control of the match by winning the third game 11-8. That one lasted just seven minutes. The Indians lead 2-1 in this Round of 32 mixed doubles table tennis clash.
10:36 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar drop second game
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have dropped the second game 11-13 against Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani in nine minutes! This match is now level at one game apiece.
10:22 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar win first game
The Indian pair of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have won the first game 11-4 in just five minutes! The longest rally in that game last just five strokes!
10:18 (IST)
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar, Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra in mixed doubles action now
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar will take on Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani from the home country in a Round of 32 match.
Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are facing off against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia. Interestingly, while Javen is 17, Karen is just 16. They will take on the vastly experienced Sharath, who is 36, while Manika is 23.
10:06 (IST)
Manorama Devi tied-10th in tempo race
Meanwhile in cycling, India’s Manorama Devi has ended the tempo race of the women’s omnium event in tied-10th position. She was ninth in the scratch race, which had earned her 24 points.
09:48 (IST)
India finish seventh in women's 'ganda' event
India’s pair of Sonia and Simran had scored 527 in their three-minute routine. This score was good enough for them to be placed seventh in the ‘ganda’ event.
Indonesia, expectedly, won gold with a score of 574, Thailand (564) and Malaysia (558) won the other medals on offer.
09:40 (IST)
Swapna in pole position
Swapna Barman has the lead in the women’s heptathlon after the javelin throw, while Purnima Hembram drops out of bronze-medal position after Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki pips the Indian’s 45.48m effort with 46.48m in her final attempt.
The 800m race will take place later in the day.
09:32 (IST)
Sepaktakraw
India go down 0-2 to Malaysia in their women’s quadrant preliminary Group B match. They face Vietnam later in the evening.
09:31 (IST)
Swapna leads heptathlon
Swapna Barman messes up her third attempt. However, she has turned around a 155 point deficit into a lead going into the 800m. Both her first two throws exceeded her previous personal best.
09:23 (IST)
Swapna extends her lead
Swapna Barman throws 49.42m in her second javelin throw attempt, which is just short of her first. She leads the table in the women’s heptathlon.
09:20 (IST)
Personal best for Purnima too
Purnima scores a personal best at 45.48 with her second record. That also means that Purnima is back up to third in the overall standings of women's heptathlon event.
09:17 (IST)
Personal best for Swapna
What an incredible first throw of 50.63m – a personal best – from Swapna Barman. This puts her into the gold-medal position currently in the women’s heptathlon.
09:05 (IST)
Simran and Sonia score 527
The Indian team of Simran and Sonia — both just 20 years of age — 527 points for their three-minute routine. There are seven teams in contention for the gold medal.
The duo had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Championships in Chungju, Republic of Korea.
The Indonesian duo, which came after India, have scored 574.
09:01 (IST)
Purnima short of 40m mark
We're underway with the javelin throws.
Purnima's attempt drops just short of the 40m mark. She starts with a 39.89m throw.
08:53 (IST)
Judo
India’s Vijay Kumar Yadav goes down to Uzbekistan’s Diyorbek Urozboev 0-10 in the men’s 60 kg Round of 16 match
08:50 (IST)
08:28 (IST)
China's Wang gets a red flag in her final attempt. Purnima gets a red flag too. As things stand, she goes into the javelin round in the fifth spot with 804 points.
Oh dear! Swapna gets a red flag. She is still in the second position.
08:13 (IST)
Swapna Barman breaches the 6m mark
Swapna Barman gets a 6.05 in her second attempt at long jump in the women's heptathlon event. With that, she becomes only the second athlete to get over 6m in this event so far.
08:00 (IST)
China's Wang Qingling is simply running away with the lead
India’s Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram both start with pretty average jumps, recording 5.82m and 5.85m respectively in the heptathlon event.
07:50 (IST)
Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth
India’s premier race walkers Irfan Kolothum Thodi and Manish Singh Rawat have been disqualified from the 20km race walk event.
In the women’s event, Khushbir Kaur has heartbreakingly finished fourth while compatriot Soumya Baby has been disqualified.
07:40 (IST)
Not one of the best jumps from Purnima Hembram. She's still 18cm shy of the leader. Next up it is Swapna Barman, who is currently in second place
07:37 (IST)
We'll begin the day with the long jump event in the women’s heptathlon, with India’s Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram in the fray.
07:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Asian Games' Day 11 action. Dutee Chand will aim for gold in the 200m final, while the Indian women's hockey team will look to book its place in the final.
Stay tuned for more updates.