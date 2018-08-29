Asian Games 2018, Day 11 latest update: India’s Sarjubala Devi has lost her quarter-final encounter in the 51kg weightclass to China’s Chang Yuan with a unanimous 5-0 decision.
The Chinese boxer seemed to grow in confidence by the end of the third period. Sarjubala landed a few decisive punches at the end of that third round. But that was not enough.
Knowing fully well that he needed a big round, Vikas came out all guns blazing. He landed a few solid punches too. But the Chinese boxer used his reach pretty well to keep Vikas confined on the ropes for long patches of the third period.
Day 10 Report: A jobless Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.
Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.
With Tuesday's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally.
The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.
In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games.
"I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers.
India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.
In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals.
It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle.
Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.
For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her.
"If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition.
The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place.
India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.
"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara told PTI.
In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze.
India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.
Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.
There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages
It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three.
However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition.
Also on Tuesday, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.
Highlights
SILVER FOR DUTEE!
What a fantastic sprint from Dutee Chand who win silver medal in Women's 200m with a timing of 23.20. Bahrain's Edidong Odiong takes gold
Another TT medal is coming home for India
Sharath-Manika have beaten An Js Cha Hs and An Ji Song 3-2 in Mixed doubles quarters and are assured of a medal. Their second in the Games.
India’s Sarjubala Devi loses in quarters of the 51kg weight class
Sarjubala has the upper-hand
The second period has descended into a cat-and-mouse game. Chang Yuan has shown reluctance to attack and after chasing her around the ring, Sarjubala started to stay still on her feet by the end, inviting the Chinese boxer to attack her. Whenever the Chinese boxer tried to do that, she paid the price. The highlight of that second period was a right hook Sarjubala landed square on Chang’s nose.
Sarjubala Devi comes out all guns blazing
Sarjubala Devi was the more aggressive boxer in that first period. The Indian kept her opponent — China’s Chang Yuan — confined to the ropes.
Vikas ensures another boxing medal for India
Vikas Krishan has won his 75kg quarter-final against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan by a 3-2 split decision!
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan on the offensive
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan has been dominant in the second period. The Chinese has taken advantage of the wound next to Vikas’s eye to go of the offensive. The Indian had started as the favourite.
Vikas Krishan in action in 75kg weight class
Cagey start to this first period. Both boxers — India’s Vikas Krishan and China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan — have seemed reluctant to make the first move. But a left hook from Vikas found its mark. As the time ticked, the Chinese pugilist started freeing his hands, but Vikas has his guard up and no punches have got past his defence so far. But the real worry was a cut which opened up near Vikas’ left eye. He said he was okay to fight, but was circumspect after the injury.
India assured a medal in boxing
Amit Panghal won that contest 5:0 on points. Don’t think that result can be disputed!
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong barely had a significant punch in the third period!
Panghal came out fighting in the third period, working away at the face of the North Korean with his right jab until Ryeong cracked and tried to land a punch of his own. In those moments, the Indian used his left hooks to leave his opponent rattled!
Amalraj-Patkar enter Last 16 stage
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar have also entered the Last 16 stage of the mixed doubles table tennis event after beating Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9.
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra enter Round of 16
11 MINUTES! That’s all it has taken Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to storm into the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.
India finish seventh in women's 'ganda' event
India’s pair of Sonia and Simran had scored 527 in their three-minute routine. This score was good enough for them to be placed seventh in the ‘ganda’ event.
Indonesia, expectedly, won gold with a score of 574, Thailand (564) and Malaysia (558) won the other medals on offer.
Swapna in pole position
Swapna Barman has the lead in the women’s heptathlon after the javelin throw, while Purnima Hembram drops out of bronze-medal position after Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki pips the Indian’s 45.48m effort with 46.48m in her final attempt.
The 800m race will take place later in the day.
Personal best for Purnima too
Purnima scores a personal best at 45.48 with her second record. That also means that Purnima is back up to third in the overall standings of women's heptathlon event.
Personal best for Swapna
What an incredible first throw of 50.63m – a personal best – from Swapna Barman. This puts her into the gold-medal position currently in the women’s heptathlon.
Simran and Sonia score 527
The Indian team of Simran and Sonia — both just 20 years of age — 527 points for their three-minute routine. There are seven teams in contention for the gold medal.
The duo had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Championships in Chungju, Republic of Korea.
The Indonesian duo, which came after India, have scored 574.
Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth
India’s premier race walkers Irfan Kolothum Thodi and Manish Singh Rawat have been disqualified from the 20km race walk event.
In the women’s event, Khushbir Kaur has heartbreakingly finished fourth while compatriot Soumya Baby has been disqualified.
17:21 (IST)
Dheeraj in Men's Light Welter quarters
India's Dheeraj is in action against Chinzorig Baatarsukh. A win will guarantee him a medal.
17:19 (IST)
SILVER FOR DUTEE!
What a fantastic sprint from Dutee Chand who win silver medal in Women's 200m with a timing of 23.20. Bahrain's Edidong Odiong takes gold
17:14 (IST)
Dutee Chand in action Women's 200m final shortly. Stay tune for further updates
17:13 (IST)
INDIANS ON TOP!
Rakesh Babu jumps to 16.4 to go top but Arpinder overtakes him with a 16.58 jump in the very next attempt. Indians occupying the gold and silver medal positions at things stand!
16:59 (IST)
Rakesh Babu starts off well in Men's Triple Jump final
Rakesh Babu starts with a jump of 16.21 in the Men's Triple jump. Arpinder Singh fails with his attempt
16:55 (IST)
India lose semi-final, but win bronze
That's it then. Sharath-Manika lose 1-4 in Mixed doubles semi-final. They get the bronze. it was always going to be difficult against the Chinese Pair but the bright spot was the Indian pair didn't go down without a fight. The scoreline won't suggest it but sometimes numbers don't tell the actual story. After going medalless for 60 years, India have 2 medals now, something they should be really proud of.
16:49 (IST)
Time for Men's Triple Jump final
India's Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh in action in Men's Triple Jump final. Stay tuned for further updated
16:47 (IST)
India 1-3 down in the semi-final
Manika-Sharath lose the fourth game. They are 1-3 down. The Indian pair didn't get any momentum in that match, there was one odd brilliant rally but they lost 11-4. It's very difficult from there on.
16:38 (IST)
Indian pair fight back!
Sharath-Manika have pulled one back. It's 1-2. A couple of fortunate points for the pair but all of them count when the opposition is China. Another roller-coaster of a game. The Indian pair had a 5 point lead at one time but then squandered five match points. However, they finally managed to clinch the sixth game point to win it 13-11. Game on!
16:26 (IST)
India in trouble
Manika-Sharath 0-2 down. It's an uphill task from now on. The Indian pair lost 5 points in a row at the start and that hurt them. They could garner just 4 points from then on as the Chinese pair ran away with a 11-5 win. Sharath-Manika struggled to adjust to the pace of the Chinese.
16:21 (IST)
China take the lead in the semi-final
Sharath-Manika lose the first game. It was a close one. They started off well but lost momentum after leading 5-3 but they regained composure to lead the fight back winning three points on the trot however it was too late as the Chinese pair made use of the crucial lead to win the first game 11-9.
16:17 (IST)
Kayaking Doubles 1000m Men's semi-final update
Indian pair Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh have qualified for Final A with a timing of 3:53.613. FInal at 8:40 am tomorrow (i.e 30 August)
16:13 (IST)
Looks like they are starting early... The players are already on court
It's Sharath-Manika up against China's Wang Chuqin-Sun Yingsha in the semis of Mixed doubles.
16:11 (IST)
Indian pair loses in mixed doubles encounter
India's Aniket Patel-Namita Seth lose in mixed doubles group game.
15:54 (IST)
Indian misses out on a medal
India's Megha Tokas misses out on a medal opportunity after losing to Indonesia's Khasani Shifa
15:49 (IST)
India's mixed doubles pair lose
India's Rohit Dhiman-Aadhya Tiwary lose 3-5 to Lao PDR's Chittakone Xaiyalin-Phonesamai C in a preliminary round fixture
15:41 (IST)
Tough Chinese opponents for Sharath-Manika
Sharath-Manika will be up against China's Wang Chuqin-Sun Yingsha in the semis of Mixed doubles. Semi-final at 4:30 PM IST
15:37 (IST)
Another TT medal is coming home for India
Sharath-Manika have beaten An Js Cha Hs and An Ji Song 3-2 in Mixed doubles quarters and are assured of a medal. Their second in the Games.
15:29 (IST)
India call out a time out at 5-5!
Sharath-Manika were 5-2 up in the final game, now it's 5-5. Time out called by India coach. Costantini, India coach, is having an intense conversation with Sharath and Manika in the time out.
15:28 (IST)
Encouraging signs for Indian pair
Sharath-Manika are leading 5-2 in the final game
15:25 (IST)
Sharath-Manika keep it alive. They have drawn level 2-2
Manika and Sharath both came good with their forehand top spins and that proved to be crucial in the game. The key was to get off to a good start and they did with a 4-1 lead early on. Batra's backhand blocks generated a lot of back spin and that proved to be a bit problematic for the Korean pair on their smashes.
15:16 (IST)
Sharath-Manika lose the 3rd game 6-11.
The Indian pair couldn't maintain sustained pressure. They were 0-5 down but then fought back to make it 6-8 however, then gave away three points. The Koreans were strong with attack on the first ball.
15:08 (IST)
Sharath-Manika draw level 1-1
Sharath-Manika saved three game points from 7-10 down, they won 12-10. Finally, they seem to be getting into groove.
There were unforced errors from the Indian pair though and they would look to eliminate those in the 3rd game as the margin for error is really less
14:59 (IST)
The DPR Korea pair started off slowly but then upped the ante and went really aggressive. Sharath-Manika seemed a bit rusty and lost the game 4-11.
14:48 (IST)
Next up is the big match. India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will be up against DPR Korea's An Ji Song and Cha Hyo Sim in the Mixed doubles quarter-final.
Can India get another TT medal?
14:43 (IST)
Sepaktakraw update
Indian women lost their Preliminary Group B match against Vietnam.
14:17 (IST)
India’s Sarjubala Devi loses in quarters of the 51kg weight class
14:11 (IST)
Sarjubala has the upper-hand
The second period has descended into a cat-and-mouse game. Chang Yuan has shown reluctance to attack and after chasing her around the ring, Sarjubala started to stay still on her feet by the end, inviting the Chinese boxer to attack her. Whenever the Chinese boxer tried to do that, she paid the price. The highlight of that second period was a right hook Sarjubala landed square on Chang’s nose.
14:07 (IST)
Sarjubala Devi comes out all guns blazing
Sarjubala Devi was the more aggressive boxer in that first period. The Indian kept her opponent — China’s Chang Yuan — confined to the ropes.
13:57 (IST)
Sarjubala Devi in action soon
India’s Sarjubala Devi will face China’s Chang Yuan in the quarters of the 51kg weight class next. After Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan, can she assure India of a third medal?
The Chinese pugilist has a five-inch height advatage over Sarjubala, but the Indian is four years older, so she will have mroe experience on her side.
13:46 (IST)
Vikas ensures another boxing medal for India
Vikas Krishan has won his 75kg quarter-final against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan by a 3-2 split decision!
13:41 (IST)
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan on the offensive
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan has been dominant in the second period. The Chinese has taken advantage of the wound next to Vikas’s eye to go of the offensive. The Indian had started as the favourite.
13:38 (IST)
Vikas Krishan in action in 75kg weight class
Cagey start to this first period. Both boxers — India’s Vikas Krishan and China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan — have seemed reluctant to make the first move. But a left hook from Vikas found its mark. As the time ticked, the Chinese pugilist started freeing his hands, but Vikas has his guard up and no punches have got past his defence so far. But the real worry was a cut which opened up near Vikas’ left eye. He said he was okay to fight, but was circumspect after the injury.
13:05 (IST)
Binisha Biju loses
Binisha Nayakattu Biju lost 0-3 to Iran's Azar Koolivand in a Round of 32 encounter in the women's 63kg weight class.
12:36 (IST)
India assured a medal in boxing
Amit Panghal won that contest 5:0 on points. Don’t think that result can be disputed!
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong barely had a significant punch in the third period!
Panghal came out fighting in the third period, working away at the face of the North Korean with his right jab until Ryeong cracked and tried to land a punch of his own. In those moments, the Indian used his left hooks to leave his opponent rattled!
12:26 (IST)
Amit Panghal steady in second period in light flyweight quarter-final
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong has now started to use his speed to try and dominate this bout. But Amit Panghal has had a measure of his rival all throughout. That left hook really is a devastating weapon in his arsenal.
12:22 (IST)
Amit Panghal dominates first period in light flyweight quarter-final
Amit Panghal landed a left hook on the North Korean’s jaw that must have set off an explosion in his brain! Once he had landed his punches early, the Indian southpaw resorted to smart tactics, keeping out of reach of the North Korean pugilist and keeping his guard up.
12:16 (IST)
Take a look at the tentative schedule for the Indian boxers:
12:15 pm: Men's light fly (49kg), quarterfinal - Amit Panghal vs Jang Ryong Kim
1:45 pm: Men's middle (75kg), quarterfinal - Vikas Krishan vs Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan
2:15 pm: Women's fly (51kg), quarterfinal - Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan
5:15 pm: Men's light welter (64kg), quarterfinal - Dheeraj Rangi vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh
11:54 (IST)
10:57 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar enter Last 16 stage
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar have also entered the Last 16 stage of the mixed doubles table tennis event after beating Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9.
10:53 (IST)
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra enter Round of 16
11 MINUTES! That’s all it has taken Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to storm into the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.
10:39 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar in control of match
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have wrested back control of the match by winning the third game 11-8. That one lasted just seven minutes. The Indians lead 2-1 in this Round of 32 mixed doubles table tennis clash.
10:36 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar drop second game
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have dropped the second game 11-13 against Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani in nine minutes! This match is now level at one game apiece.
10:22 (IST)
Amalraj-Patkar win first game
The Indian pair of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar have won the first game 11-4 in just five minutes! The longest rally in that game last just five strokes!
10:18 (IST)
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar, Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra in mixed doubles action now
India’s Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar will take on Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani from the home country in a Round of 32 match.
Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are facing off against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia. Interestingly, while Javen is 17, Karen is just 16. They will take on the vastly experienced Sharath, who is 36, while Manika is 23.
10:06 (IST)
Manorama Devi tied-10th in tempo race
Meanwhile in cycling, India’s Manorama Devi has ended the tempo race of the women’s omnium event in tied-10th position. She was ninth in the scratch race, which had earned her 24 points.
09:48 (IST)
India finish seventh in women's 'ganda' event
India’s pair of Sonia and Simran had scored 527 in their three-minute routine. This score was good enough for them to be placed seventh in the ‘ganda’ event.
Indonesia, expectedly, won gold with a score of 574, Thailand (564) and Malaysia (558) won the other medals on offer.
09:40 (IST)
Swapna in pole position
Swapna Barman has the lead in the women’s heptathlon after the javelin throw, while Purnima Hembram drops out of bronze-medal position after Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki pips the Indian’s 45.48m effort with 46.48m in her final attempt.
The 800m race will take place later in the day.
09:32 (IST)
Sepaktakraw
India go down 0-2 to Malaysia in their women’s quadrant preliminary Group B match. They face Vietnam later in the evening.
09:31 (IST)
Swapna leads heptathlon
Swapna Barman messes up her third attempt. However, she has turned around a 155 point deficit into a lead going into the 800m. Both her first two throws exceeded her previous personal best.