Day 9, report: Neeraj Chopra on Monday became the first Indian javelin thrower to clinch an Asian Games gold as the country's track and field athletes continued their impressive show by adding three more silver medals in Jakarta.
Neena Varakil, a daily labourer's daughter, won a silver in women's long jump while veteran long distance runner Sudha Singh and Dharun Ayyasamy also finished second in women's 3000m steeplechase and men's 400m hurdles respectively.
After the third day of athletics competition, India has won two gold and six silver from the blue-riband discipline.
The 20-year-old Chopra, a farmer's son from a village near Panipat in Haryana, shattered his own national record by clearing a distance of 88.06m in his third attempt to seal the gold.
This was the second track and field gold in the ongoing Asian Games after Tejinderpal Singh Toor's Games record shattering performance in the men's shot put on the first day of competitions on Saturday.
Chopra's gold is India's only second medal in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won a bronze in 1982 in New Delhi.
Liu Qizhen of China was a distance second with a best throw of 82.22m while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the bronze with a 80.75 effort.
The Commonwealth Games and reigning Asian champion completely dominated the competition as he bettered his own national record of 87.43 which he had come up with in Doha during the first leg of the Diamond League series in May. None of the competitors in the field had a 85-plus throw this season.
Chopra's biggest rival was expected to be Chao Tsun Cheng, who last year recorded a throw of 91.36m but the Chinese Taipei thrower could manage a best of 79.81 to finish fifth.
Chopra, the world junior record holder of 86.48, has been in tremendous form this season as has consistently crossed the 85m mark.
He won the Federation Cup in March with 85.94m, clinched a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m, before the 87.43 effort in Doha. Before coming here, he had 85.17 and 85.69 in France and Finland during his preparations for the Asian Games.
Although, he won the gold quite easily, Chopra said the competition was tough.
"It was not easy. Good throwers had come but they could not perform well. I had prepared well and wanted to create an Asian Games record but the height of javelin was an issue and that is why I could not get the desired distance," Chopra said.
The Asian Games record is 89.15m, which Zhao Qinggang of China had set in 2014 in Incheon.
"But it was still is a national record, so I am happy. I will try to better it further," said Chopra.
Talking about his national record-breaking throw, Chopra said, "All things need to come together for a successful throw. Only when technique and speed is perfect, you get it and it happened it in the third attempt."
He said he did not have any particular target in mind, coming into the Asian Games.
"I don't take pressure by setting targets. I had a gold in World Junior Championships, Asian Championship and at the CWG, but this is my biggest medal so far. The World Championship gold was at junior level, so this is big," he said.
Chopra said the recent death of his former coach Gary Calvert shook him.
"He (Calvert) had told me we will meet at the Asian Games. I was in Finland when I got the news of his death. What can one do, it's God's will. We can't interfere," he said.
Chopra will next compete in Diamond League Final in Zurich on 30 August.
Meanwhile, Neena, a daughter of a daily labourer in Kerala, won her first Asian Games medal in long jump with a season-best effort of 6.51m. She finished behind Thi Thu Thao Bui of Vitenam who cleared 6.55m.
"She (Bui) has always been a tough competitor. She has beaten me a couple of times before but I am happy with this medal," Neena, who lives in Kozhikode, said.
Ayyasamy also shattered his own national record while winning a silver in men's 400m hurdles. He clocked 48.96 seconds to finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.
Ayyasamy's earlier national record was 49.45 which he had come up with during the Federation Cup in March.
The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu was fourth till the 300m mark but passed two competitors in the last 100m stretch to cross the finishing line in 48.96, his personal best mark.
It was India's first medal in the event since Joseph Abraham won a gold in 2010.
Also winning a silver was experienced campaigner Sudha Singh, who won her second Asian Games medal in women's 300m steeplechase by clocking 9 minute and 40.03 seconds.
She had won a gold in this event in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.
In the men's 800m, Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh qualified for the final.
National record holder Johnson topped heat number one by clocking 1:47.39 while Singh was second in heat number three with a timing of 1:48.87.
However, there were disappointing performances by other athletes.
Anu Raghavan (56.92) and Jauna Murmu (57.48) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the women's 400m hurdles.
In men's 3000m steeplechase, Shankar Lal Swami finished eighth while Chethan Balasubramanya also had the same position in men's high jump.
Swapna Barman leads in heptathlon
India's Swapna Barman is currently in the lead in the women's heptathlon event with 1003 points as the high jump event concludes. There are still the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m events left. The other Indian in the fray, Purnima Hembram, is fifth with 891 points.
Dutee Chand, Hima Das enter 200m semis
India’s Dutee Chand strode into the women’s 200m semi-finals after topping her heat with a time of 23.37 secs. Her compatriot Hima Das is also through with a time of 23.47, despite her finishing fourth in her heat.
12:48 (IST)
Tai has advantage of familiarity
Tai playing in the same court as she played yesterday, while Sindhu is playing on a different one. To Tai is used to the drift, which is very different on each court.
12:47 (IST)
PV Sindhu loses the first game 21-13 to Tai Tzu-ying
Tai Tzu-ying's deceptive play has caught Sindhu on the wrong foot more than once.
12:43 (IST)
PV Sindhu trails in first game
PV Sindhu heads into the mid-game break trailing to Tai Tzu-ying
Sindhu has shown glimpses of form, but the shuttler from Chinese Taipei is proving to be a little too deft for her at the moment.
12:41 (IST)
Tai's deceptions catching Sindhu off guard
Tai seems to be catching Sindhu off guard at the net with deceptive drops. Big lead, and Sindhu needs to engage her at the baseline more.
Tai using a lot more deception in this match than she did against Saina. Caught Sindhu on the wrong foot more than once. She's gunning for her first major title.
12:40 (IST)
12:33 (IST)
12:24 (IST)
PV Sindhu up next against Tai Tzu-ying
Coming up next, PV Sindhu faces off against Tai Tzu-ying for the women's singles gold medal!
There's history to be made in this match, with both players hoping to become the first from their country to win a medal in this event!
Tai Tzu-ying serves!
12:23 (IST)
Sharath Kamal loses his second game 11-9 to Sik Young Jeoung
Sharath Kamal loses his second game 11-9 to Sik Young Jeoung. The Indian has just about kept pace with the Korean, but will need to act quickly if he hopes to make a come-back and take the pressure off his teammate
12:23 (IST)
Packed Istora greets Sindhu for final
The Istora was packed beyond capacity for the previous game, Jonatan Christie winning the final. No one has moved and which way the crowd cheers will certainly play a part in this match.
12:20 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
12:04 (IST)
Sharath Kamal drops first game
In the second match, Sharath Kamal trails to Sik Young Jeoung. Sharath started excellently, but the Korean came back to win it 11-9
Sharath has apparently expressed his displeasure with the umpire for rushing the match.
12:02 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses first match to Lee Sangsu.
The Indian started strong, winning the first game, but was unable to hold off the Korean, who grew into the match over time.
India down 1-0 in the tie.
12:01 (IST)
Lee Sangsu is on the offensive!
The Korean has been knitting together intricate variations of spin and placement to leave Sathiyan Gnanasekaran looking a little flat-flooted.
Sangsu wins the third game 11-3.
12:00 (IST)
The Indians lead against Pakistan!
Indian men's team wins the first set 25-21 in their 7-12 place classification clash against Pakistan.
11:56 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses second game
It's one game apiece as Lee Sangsu rallies to win the second game 11-9! It's been neck-and-neck so far, with both paddlers taking time to feel out their opponent.
11:54 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran takes the first game!
It's a great start for the Indian, who's seen off a determined Lee Sangsu to get the early advantage!
11:42 (IST)
11:32 (IST)
A close India-South Korea final after third end
After 18 arrows, both the Indian and South Korean teams are on 173 points. Here's what the scorecard looks like:
11:27 (IST)
Indian archers at Asian Games
Team compound archery event was introduced in 2014. India reached final in both men’s and women’s sections.
Archery: Team Compound Men’s Team:
2014, Incheon: Indian men won the gold with Rajat Chauhan, Sandeep Kumar and Abhishek Verma.
2018, Jakarta: Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Verma are part of 2018 team also. New members are Aman Saini and Sangampreet Bisla.
Archery: Team Compound Women’s Team:
2014, Incheon: Indian women won bronze with Trisha Deb, Purvasha and Jyoti Surekha Vennam.
2018, Jakarta: Trisha Deb and Jyoti Surekha are part of 2018 team; New members are Kirar Muskan and Madhumita Kumari have joined them.
List of Indian medallists in archery: 1 gold; 2 silver; 4 bronze
2006: Indian men’s team - bronze in Recurve
2010: Tarundeep Rai - silver in Individual recurve
2010: Indian men’s team - bronze in Recurve
2010: Indian women’s team - Bronze in Recurve
2014: Abhishek Verma - silver in Individual Compound
2014: India men’s Team – Gold in Compound
2014: Trisha Deb – bronze in Individual Compound
11:08 (IST)
India take on South Korea in men's table tennis
Coming up next, the Indian team plays South Korea in the men's team semi-finals!
In the first match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will face off against Sangsu Lee. A remarkable win over Japan in the quarter-finals will give the Indians hope as they prepare to take on favourites Korea.
10:56 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
Swapna Barman's fighting through pain
The Indian has been struggling with a painful facial injury — apparently as a result of her knee colliding with her jaw after a high jump attempt — but the 21-year-old has put in an incredible shift to establish herself in first place overall. Each time she lands, you can see her clutching her jaw.
10:28 (IST)
Swapna Barman leads in heptathlon
India's Swapna Barman is currently in the lead in the women's heptathlon event with 1003 points as the high jump event concludes. There are still the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m events left. The other Indian in the fray, Purnima Hembram, is fifth with 891 points.
08:58 (IST)
Effortless for Dutee
Dutee, who became the first Indian woman in 20 years to win a 100m Asian Games medal on Sunday, had a dominant performance in the heat, taking the lead after 30m and never quite being threatened after that.
08:54 (IST)
Dutee Chand, Hima Das enter 200m semis
India’s Dutee Chand strode into the women’s 200m semi-finals after topping her heat with a time of 23.37 secs. Her compatriot Hima Das is also through with a time of 23.47, despite her finishing fourth in her heat.
23:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 10 of 2018 Asian Games. With PV Sindhu in action in women's singles badminton final and Indian men's table tennis team facing South Korea in the Men's Team Table tennis final, expect it to be another eventful day.
Stick around as we bring all the Live updates from Jakarta.