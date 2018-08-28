Asian Games 2018, Day 10 latest update: The Indians are showing just why they are the top-ranked team at the Asian Games. With the first quarter still some way away from ending, the Indian’s have raced into a 3-0 lead
Day 9, report: Neeraj Chopra on Monday became the first Indian javelin thrower to clinch an Asian Games gold as the country's track and field athletes continued their impressive show by adding three more silver medals in Jakarta.
Neena Varakil, a daily labourer's daughter, won a silver in women's long jump while veteran long distance runner Sudha Singh and Dharun Ayyasamy also finished second in women's 3000m steeplechase and men's 400m hurdles respectively.
After the third day of athletics competition, India has won two gold and six silver from the blue-riband discipline.
The 20-year-old Chopra, a farmer's son from a village near Panipat in Haryana, shattered his own national record by clearing a distance of 88.06m in his third attempt to seal the gold.
This was the second track and field gold in the ongoing Asian Games after Tejinderpal Singh Toor's Games record shattering performance in the men's shot put on the first day of competitions on Saturday.
Chopra's gold is India's only second medal in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won a bronze in 1982 in New Delhi.
Liu Qizhen of China was a distance second with a best throw of 82.22m while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the bronze with a 80.75 effort.
The Commonwealth Games and reigning Asian champion completely dominated the competition as he bettered his own national record of 87.43 which he had come up with in Doha during the first leg of the Diamond League series in May. None of the competitors in the field had a 85-plus throw this season.
Chopra's biggest rival was expected to be Chao Tsun Cheng, who last year recorded a throw of 91.36m but the Chinese Taipei thrower could manage a best of 79.81 to finish fifth.
Chopra, the world junior record holder of 86.48, has been in tremendous form this season as has consistently crossed the 85m mark.
He won the Federation Cup in March with 85.94m, clinched a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m, before the 87.43 effort in Doha. Before coming here, he had 85.17 and 85.69 in France and Finland during his preparations for the Asian Games.
Although, he won the gold quite easily, Chopra said the competition was tough.
"It was not easy. Good throwers had come but they could not perform well. I had prepared well and wanted to create an Asian Games record but the height of javelin was an issue and that is why I could not get the desired distance," Chopra said.
The Asian Games record is 89.15m, which Zhao Qinggang of China had set in 2014 in Incheon.
"But it was still is a national record, so I am happy. I will try to better it further," said Chopra.
Talking about his national record-breaking throw, Chopra said, "All things need to come together for a successful throw. Only when technique and speed is perfect, you get it and it happened it in the third attempt."
He said he did not have any particular target in mind, coming into the Asian Games.
"I don't take pressure by setting targets. I had a gold in World Junior Championships, Asian Championship and at the CWG, but this is my biggest medal so far. The World Championship gold was at junior level, so this is big," he said.
Chopra said the recent death of his former coach Gary Calvert shook him.
"He (Calvert) had told me we will meet at the Asian Games. I was in Finland when I got the news of his death. What can one do, it's God's will. We can't interfere," he said.
Chopra will next compete in Diamond League Final in Zurich on 30 August.
Meanwhile, Neena, a daughter of a daily labourer in Kerala, won her first Asian Games medal in long jump with a season-best effort of 6.51m. She finished behind Thi Thu Thao Bui of Vitenam who cleared 6.55m.
"She (Bui) has always been a tough competitor. She has beaten me a couple of times before but I am happy with this medal," Neena, who lives in Kozhikode, said.
Ayyasamy also shattered his own national record while winning a silver in men's 400m hurdles. He clocked 48.96 seconds to finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.
Ayyasamy's earlier national record was 49.45 which he had come up with during the Federation Cup in March.
The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu was fourth till the 300m mark but passed two competitors in the last 100m stretch to cross the finishing line in 48.96, his personal best mark.
It was India's first medal in the event since Joseph Abraham won a gold in 2010.
Also winning a silver was experienced campaigner Sudha Singh, who won her second Asian Games medal in women's 300m steeplechase by clocking 9 minute and 40.03 seconds.
She had won a gold in this event in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.
In the men's 800m, Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh qualified for the final.
National record holder Johnson topped heat number one by clocking 1:47.39 while Singh was second in heat number three with a timing of 1:48.87.
However, there were disappointing performances by other athletes.
Anu Raghavan (56.92) and Jauna Murmu (57.48) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the women's 400m hurdles.
In men's 3000m steeplechase, Shankar Lal Swami finished eighth while Chethan Balasubramanya also had the same position in men's high jump.
Swapna Barman leads in heptathlon
India's Swapna Barman is currently in the lead in the women's heptathlon event with 1003 points as the high jump event concludes. There are still the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m events left. The other Indian in the fray, Purnima Hembram, is fifth with 891 points.
Dutee Chand, Hima Das enter 200m semis
India’s Dutee Chand strode into the women’s 200m semi-finals after topping her heat with a time of 23.37 secs. Her compatriot Hima Das is also through with a time of 23.47, despite her finishing fourth in her heat.
16:05 (IST)
India 17 - 0 Sri Lanka
Dilpreet gets the 17th goal off a Rupinder Pal pass. India have taken off their goalkeeper Krishan Pathak while Sri Lanka changed their goalkeeper.
Five minutes left.
16:04 (IST)
Two more goals
Penalty corner and India lead 15-0. Rupinder’s flick beats goalkeeper and defence. Seven minutes left and both the teams must be wondering how long do we go on with this game. And India has their 16th penalty corner. Rupinder flicks hard and low, ball flying past the goalkeeper. That’s his hat-trick.
India lead 16-0.
15:58 (IST)
Kurash update
India's Pincky Balhara overcomes the challenge from Chinese Taipei's Chiawen Tsou in women's 52 kg Round of 16 bout.
15:50 (IST)
End of the third quarter
India lead 14-0. Good practice match with players trying various combinations inside the striking circle. Goals coming off deflections, deft moves and hard, powerful strikes.
15:49 (IST)
For the first time at the Asian Games, we will witness a mixed team 4x400m relay race.
Here's the Indian team for the final.
15:47 (IST)
More goals
Lovely move from Akashdeep and Vivek, picking it up in the air and hammering in India’s 13th goal; Akashdeep’s sixth goal of the match. Don’t think he has ever scored six in a match at the Asian Games or Asia Cup.
And now Mandeep gets into the act with a deflection. India leads 14-0.
15:40 (IST)
Another penalty corner and it's 12-0
Rupinder’s flick hits the bar and rebounds in. Amit Rohidas hammers it back into goal.
India leads 12-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
15:38 (IST)
Kuresh update
India's Malaprabha Jadhav beats Zarin Saparova of Turkmenistan in women's 52 kg Round of 16 bout.
15:35 (IST)
Goals, goals and more goals
11th penalty corner now as India use the indirect with Harmanpreet's flick going to Mandeep who dives and deflects it into goal. India leading 11-0.
15:33 (IST)
10 goals of India
India score their 10th goal off the 10th penalty corner.
Harmanpreet now completes his hat-trick.
15:28 (IST)
Two more goals for India
India have their 8th goal; a stinging shot from Akashdeep deflected in by Vivek and within a minute Akashdeep gets his 5th goal off a deflection.
India 9-0 Sri Lanka.
15:26 (IST)
Third quarter is underway
India and Sri Lanka have played each other 29 times with India winning all of them. Most of these matches have come at the Asia Cup, Asian Games and the SAF Games. India has scored 232 goals while the Lankans have, yes, 11 goals.
Two quarters to follow and now the uppermost thing in the Indian managements mind must be the semi-final with Malaysia on Thursday.
15:25 (IST)
India's Parikshit Kumar loses his Kurash Round of 16 bout against Iran's Jafar Pahlevanijaghargh.
15:17 (IST)
Half-time
At the break, India lead 7-0 with four goals from Akashdeep, two penalty corner flicks from Harmanpreet while Rupinder converted a stroke. India dominating but not going all out to get the goals. Sri Lanka haven't crossed the Indian half line and the only ball that Sreejesh had was a stray long aerial that he kicked back to the half line.
15:06 (IST)
Yet another penalty corner and yet another goal
India’s eighth penalty corner, Rupinder misses the flick but the ball remains in play. Akashdeep gets his fourth goal of the match.
India lead 7-0.
15:05 (IST)
Another goal for India
India have their seventh penalty corner, and with a successful flick by Harmanpreet, India now lead 6-0.
That’s Harmanpreet's second goal in the match.
15:01 (IST)
India 5 - 0 Sri Lanka
Akashdeep gets his hat-trick scoring India’s 5th goal. And now we have India’s 6th PC. But the Lankan goalie saves.
India still lead by 5-0.
14:54 (IST)
End of Q1; India leads 4-0
They have had 5-6 opportunities with five PCs. India trying to maintain the flow without pushing too much.
14:53 (IST)
Akashdeep puts India 4-0 up
Akashdeep gets onto the scoring sheet, thanks to a drive from Chinglensana that rebounded off the GK and Akash was right on the spot to tap it in. India leads 3-0. PC 4 for India. Rupinder’s flick saved by Lankan GK and then Akashdeep with a flick off a pass from Lalit brings up the 4th goal.
14:47 (IST)
India's Malaprabha Yallapa Jadhav wins her first tie!
The Indian beat Helen Dawa of the Philippines in the women's 52kg Round of 32.
14:46 (IST)
India 3-0 Sri Lanka
The Indians are showing just why they are the top-ranked team at the Asian Games. With the first quarter still some way away from ending, the Indian’s have raced into a 3-0 lead.
14:43 (IST)
A penalty corner miss
India have their 3rd PC. But Amit Rohidas misses it. In the Asian Games, Sri Lanka and India have played five times with India never losing a game. Coach Harendra Singh will use this match as practice trying to find indirect methods in the flicks or using Rohidas and Varun a little more frequently.
14:40 (IST)
Another penalty corner, another goal
PC 2 for India; India playing at a slower pace. Not willing to waste too much energy. And Harmanpreet gets the second goal. India 2-0.
14:39 (IST)
India 2-0 Sri Lanka
A simple drag-flick from Harmanpreet Singh sneaks into the right-hand corner of the goal. Just over five minutes have elapsed into this match.
14:35 (IST)
Advantage India
India scores the first goal; off a stroke that was given because Rupinder Pal Singh’s flick hit a defender on the line. India 1-0.
14:34 (IST)
India 1-0 Sri Lanka
Rupinder Pal Singh slots his penalty stroke below the Lankan goalkeeper's hands in the bottom left corner.
14:32 (IST)
India earn first penalty corner
There we go with India vs Sri Lanka; last Pool Match in Pool A. India already in the semis. And India has their 1st PC of the match.
14:09 (IST)
India’s Pavitra loses 2-3 against Hasanah Huswatun
In what was a scrappy contest, the home girl just edged past India’s Pavitra to enter the semi-final. Pavitra dominated the first round while the second — Indonesia’s Hasanah Huswatun repeatedly tried to goad the Indian by holding her arms aloft and urging the Indian to take a shot at her — where was a close contest. The Indonesian just raced ahead by the third period to snatch the contest and a spot in the final.
13:55 (IST)
India’s Pavitra is in action against local girl Hasanah Huswatun
After a cagey start to the round, the two boxers have thrown the kitchen sink at each other. The Indian, in particular, has been lethal with her left jabs.
13:45 (IST)
What a day for India!
Two medallists on one podium, Saina Nehwal with a bronze and PV Sindhu with her silver medal.
13:35 (IST)
Sonia Lather loses quarter-final
India's Sonia Lather loses to Son Hwa Jo of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The Indian boxer lost the women's Feather (57 kg) quarter-finals by unanimous decision.
13:33 (IST)
India lose to Pakistan
Despite winning the first set, the Indian team was unable to beat Pakistan in their men's 7-12 classification round match.
The Indians lost 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 23-25
13:00 (IST)
Dominant Tai Tzu Ying
Cold blooded tournament winner. Tai Tzu Ying wins without dropping a set all week. After criticism that she doesn't win big tournaments, she's won the Asian Championship as well as the Asian Games. Which are basically the Olympics minus Marin.
12:58 (IST)
Sindhu wins silver medal in women's singles
PV Sindhu loses the women's singles final 21-13, 21-16 against Tai Tzu Ying. With this, India have claimed two medals in the women's singles event: Sindhu's silver and Saina Nehwal's bronze.
12:48 (IST)
Tai has advantage of familiarity
Tai playing in the same court as she played yesterday, while Sindhu is playing on a different one. To Tai is used to the drift, which is very different on each court.
12:47 (IST)
PV Sindhu loses the first game 21-13 to Tai Tzu-ying
Tai Tzu-ying's deceptive play has caught Sindhu on the wrong foot more than once.
12:43 (IST)
PV Sindhu trails in first game
PV Sindhu heads into the mid-game break trailing to Tai Tzu-ying
Sindhu has shown glimpses of form, but the shuttler from Chinese Taipei is proving to be a little too deft for her at the moment.
12:41 (IST)
Tai's deceptions catching Sindhu off guard
Tai seems to be catching Sindhu off guard at the net with deceptive drops. Big lead, and Sindhu needs to engage her at the baseline more.
Tai using a lot more deception in this match than she did against Saina. Caught Sindhu on the wrong foot more than once. She's gunning for her first major title.
12:40 (IST)
India win another silver
Indian men's compound archery team wins silver, losing to South Korea in a shootoff. The men’s team led for much of the final but after four ends, the score was level at 229.
In the shootoff too, the scores were level. But the Koreans had more arrows in the centre circle.
12:33 (IST)
Shootoff for the gold medal in men's team compound archery event
With the Indian and South Korean team both shooting 229 after four ends, this final has gone into a shootoff!
12:24 (IST)
PV Sindhu up next against Tai Tzu-ying
Coming up next, PV Sindhu faces off against Tai Tzu-ying for the women's singles gold medal!
There's history to be made in this match, with both players hoping to become the first from their country to win a medal in this event!
Tai Tzu-ying serves!
12:23 (IST)
Sharath Kamal loses his second game 11-9 to Sik Young Jeoung
Sharath Kamal loses his second game 11-9 to Sik Young Jeoung. The Indian has just about kept pace with the Korean, but will need to act quickly if he hopes to make a come-back and take the pressure off his teammate
12:23 (IST)
Packed Istora greets Sindhu for final
The Istora was packed beyond capacity for the previous game, Jonatan Christie winning the final. No one has moved and which way the crowd cheers will certainly play a part in this match.
12:20 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
Indian men's compound archery team take four-point lead after first end
South Korea's score after 1st end: 56
South Korea's first six shots: 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9
India's score after 1st end: 60
India's first six shots: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10
12:04 (IST)
Sharath Kamal drops first game
In the second match, Sharath Kamal trails to Sik Young Jeoung. Sharath started excellently, but the Korean came back to win it 11-9
Sharath has apparently expressed his displeasure with the umpire for rushing the match.
12:02 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses first match to Lee Sangsu.
The Indian started strong, winning the first game, but was unable to hold off the Korean, who grew into the match over time.
India down 1-0 in the tie.
12:01 (IST)
Lee Sangsu is on the offensive!
The Korean has been knitting together intricate variations of spin and placement to leave Sathiyan Gnanasekaran looking a little flat-flooted.
Sangsu wins the third game 11-3.
12:00 (IST)
The Indians lead against Pakistan!
Indian men's team wins the first set 25-21 in their 7-12 place classification clash against Pakistan.
11:56 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses second game
It's one game apiece as Lee Sangsu rallies to win the second game 11-9! It's been neck-and-neck so far, with both paddlers taking time to feel out their opponent.