Wrestler Antim Panghal might just be coming fresh off defending her gold medal at the U20 Wrestling World Championships in Jordan, but she is not resting on her laurels just yet.

Controversies apart, 2023 has so far been a crucial year for Indian wrestling. The Asian Games begins in China’s Hangzhou in less than a month’s time, and there’s the Wrestling World Championships this year too.

Antim Panghal was on standby for the Asian Games, and a knee injury for fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat paved way for the inclusion of Antim in the squad.

And now, with the Asian Games and the senior World Championships in sight, Antim is looking to do one better than Vinesh.

“I have been practicing quite well ahead of the Asian Games. There’s the trials for the World Championships on 25 August,” the 19-year-old told reporters during a press conference on Zoom.

“Vinesh is a very good wrestler, she has medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships but I try do better than her. Work harder than her to try to do better than her,” added Antim.

Antim and Vinesh are set to compete in the 53kg category at the Asian Games, but the rivalry between the two seemed to build off the wrestling mat as well.

While Vinesh, along with Bajrang Punia, were awarded direct entry to the Asian Games, without even competing in the trials, Antim, who had won the wrestling trials, in turn challenged Vinesh’s direct entry.

Antim said the key to being mentally fit was doing meditation.

“Wrestlers from all nations will be tough in Asiad. This is my first Asian Games, never played before so I will try to do my best.

“I am working hard on my game, doing mediation to maintain mental calmness. I just try to stay relax and meditation gives me that,” added the teenager.

‘I started to fight good bouts’

Antim Panghal had missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, losing the trials to Vinesh Phogat.

Panghal reminisced how she was motivated to do better at the senior level after failing to qualify for CWG 2022.

“After last year’s Commonwealth Games trials, I was determined to do good at the senior level. I started to fight good bouts. Earlier, I used to just think about junior but after that I got the confidence that I can perform well at the senior level as well.

“My life changed after that, I started to concentrate more on training. But I know I will have to work harder at the senior level,” added the wrestler from Haryana.

After winning consecutive medals at the U20 World Championships, Panghal feels she is motivated enough to perform better in the upcoming tournaments despite the pressure.

“Last time when I went for the competition, I became the first Indian woman wrestler to win the gold and I was determined to bag the gold. This time I became the became first woman to win two consecutive gold medal in U-20 worlds.

“Pressure is there to win medals, but medals gives you motivation,” the youngster stated.