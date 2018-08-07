You are here:
Asian Games 2018: World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu pulls out after failing to recover from back injury

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 14:11:22 IST

New Delhi: World Champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday pulled out of the Asian Games after failing to recover from a lower back injury, which is yet to be fully diagnosed.

"Yes, Mirabai will not be taking part in the Asian Games," Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

The decision comes in the wake of national coach Vijay Sharma's recommendation that the Commonwealth gold-medallist must pull out of Jakarta event from 18 August, to be fit for the Olympic qualifiers later this year.

File image of Mirabai Chanu. Reuters

The reigning CWG champion is struggling with an unidentified lower-back problem since May and is yet to begin full-fledged weight training.

When the pain subsided last week, Mirabai travelled to Mumbai to get treated and resume weight training. However, the 23-year-old felt discomfort again, prompting Sharma to recommend to the federation that she pulls out to avoid aggravating the injury ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

"The Olympic qualifiers event is approaching and that is more important than the Asian Games," Sharma had said.

The Manipuri weightlifter's absence from the upcoming Asian Games comes as a huge setback for India, as she was considered one of the strongest contenders for a gold medal at the event.

The World Championship, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat from 1 November, will be the first Olympic qualifying event this year.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:11 PM

