Asian Games 2018: With shuttler Saina Nehwal, squash star Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action, here's the full schedule of Day 7

Day six of the Asian Games saw the Indian contingent win big, with two gold medals coming courtesy of the pair of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna, and the four man Indian sailing team that raced to gold in the men’s quadruple sculls team event. The gold medals were backed up by a silver from the women's kabaddi team and three bronze medals from Ankita Raina and Prajnesh Gunneswaran in tennis, and Heena Sidhu in shooting.

Day seven of the Asian Games promises to be just as entertaining, with the likes of Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Saina Nehwal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the seventh day of the Asian Games:

Athletics

Men's High Jump Qualification: 9.00 am IST

B Chethan

Men's 400m Qualification: 9.40 am IST

Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia

Women's Hammer Throw Final: 5.10 pm IST

Sarita Singh

Men's Long Jump Qualification: 5.15 pm IST

M Sreeshankar

Women's 100m Qualification: 6.00 pm IST

Dutee Chand

Men's Shot Put Final: 6.30 pm IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's 10,000m Final: 6.30 pm IST

Suriya Longanathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav

Women's 400m Qualification: 7.05 pm IST

Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran

Men's 400m Semifinal: 7.15 pm IST

Archery — Starts 8.00 am IST

Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Mongolia

Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Vietnam

Badminton — Starts at 11.30 am IST

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)

Women's Singles Round of 16: Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia).

Women's Singles Round of 16: P V Sindhu vs Tunjung Gregoria Mariska (Indonesia).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chol Solgyu/Kang Minhyuk (South Korea).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)

Boxing

Women's Lightweight (60kg) Round of 32: 2.15 pm IST

Pavitra vs Rukhsana Perveen (Pakistan)

Bowling

Men's Team of Six 1st Block: 7.30 am IST

India

Men's Team of Six 2nd Block (Final): 1.30 pm IST

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe TBR 200m Men Heats: 7.30 am IST

India

Canoe TBR 200m Women Heats: 7.30 am IST

India

Canoe TBR 200m Women Final: 12.30 pm IST

Canoe TBR 200m Men Final: 12.40 pm IST

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo.

Women's Team Event Round 3:

Men's Individual Round 3: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed Kshitij Kaul

Men's Team:

Handball

Wome's Classification 9-10 Place Match: 12.30 pm IST

India vs Malaysia

Hockey

Women's Tournament: India vs South Korea 6.30 pm IST

Sepaktakraw

Men's Regu Group B: India vs South Korea: 12.30 pm IST

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Starts 6.30 am IST

Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon.

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Starts 7.00 am IST

Vir Singh Angad Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Starts 7.30 am IST

Shivam Shukla, Anish

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final: 1.30 pm IST

Sport Climbing

Men's combined Lead Qualification: 7.45 am IST

Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath

Women's combined Lead Qualification: 7.45 am IST

Shreya Sanjay Nankar

Squash

Women's Singles Semifinal: 1.30 pm IST

Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Nicol David (Malaysia)

Women's Singles Semifinal: 2.30 pm IST

Joshana Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)

Men's Singles Semifinal: 3.30 pm IST

Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (Hong Kong China)

Volleyball

Men's Tournament Preliminary Round: 8.30 am IST

India vs Maldives

Women's Tournament Preliminary Round: 5.30 pm IST

India vs Taipei

Weightlifting

Men's 94kg: 12.30 pm IST

Vikas Thakur

Sailing

49er Men Race 3: 10.30 am IST

Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa

49er FX Women Race 3: 10.35 am IST

Gautham Varsha, Shervegar Sweta

Laser Radial Race 3: 10.35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan

Open Laser 4.7 Race 3: 10.40 am IST

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar.

