Asian Games 2018: With shuttler Saina Nehwal, squash star Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action, here's the full schedule of Day 7

Day six of the Asian Games saw the Indian contingent win big, with two gold medals coming courtesy of the pair of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna, and the four man Indian sailing team that raced to gold in the men’s quadruple sculls team event. The gold medals were backed up by a silver from the women's kabaddi team and three bronze medals from Ankita Raina and Prajnesh Gunneswaran in tennis, and Heena Sidhu in shooting.
Day seven of the Asian Games promises to be just as entertaining, with the likes of Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Saina Nehwal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action.
Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the seventh day of the Asian Games:
Athletics
Men's High Jump Qualification: 9.00 am IST
B Chethan
Men's 400m Qualification: 9.40 am IST
Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia
Women's Hammer Throw Final: 5.10 pm IST
Sarita Singh
Men's Long Jump Qualification: 5.15 pm IST
M Sreeshankar
Women's 100m Qualification: 6.00 pm IST
Dutee Chand
Men's Shot Put Final: 6.30 pm IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Women's 10,000m Final: 6.30 pm IST
Suriya Longanathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav
Women's 400m Qualification: 7.05 pm IST
Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran
Men's 400m Semifinal: 7.15 pm IST
Archery — Starts 8.00 am IST
Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Mongolia
Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Vietnam
Badminton — Starts at 11.30 am IST
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)
Women's Singles Round of 16: Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia).
Women's Singles Round of 16: P V Sindhu vs Tunjung Gregoria Mariska (Indonesia).
Men's Doubles Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chol Solgyu/Kang Minhyuk (South Korea).
Men's Doubles Round of 16: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)
Boxing
Women's Lightweight (60kg) Round of 32: 2.15 pm IST
Pavitra vs Rukhsana Perveen (Pakistan)
Bowling
Men's Team of Six 1st Block: 7.30 am IST
India
Men's Team of Six 2nd Block (Final): 1.30 pm IST
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
Canoe TBR 200m Men Heats: 7.30 am IST
India
Canoe TBR 200m Women Heats: 7.30 am IST
India
Canoe TBR 200m Women Final: 12.30 pm IST
Canoe TBR 200m Men Final: 12.40 pm IST
Golf
Women's Individual Round 3: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo.
Women's Team Event Round 3:
Men's Individual Round 3: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed Kshitij Kaul
Men's Team:
Handball
Wome's Classification 9-10 Place Match: 12.30 pm IST
India vs Malaysia
Hockey
Women's Tournament: India vs South Korea 6.30 pm IST
Sepaktakraw
Men's Regu Group B: India vs South Korea: 12.30 pm IST
Shooting
Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Starts 6.30 am IST
Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon.
Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Starts 7.00 am IST
Vir Singh Angad Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Starts 7.30 am IST
Shivam Shukla, Anish
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final: 1.30 pm IST
Sport Climbing
Men's combined Lead Qualification: 7.45 am IST
Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath
Women's combined Lead Qualification: 7.45 am IST
Shreya Sanjay Nankar
Squash
Women's Singles Semifinal: 1.30 pm IST
Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Nicol David (Malaysia)
Women's Singles Semifinal: 2.30 pm IST
Joshana Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)
Men's Singles Semifinal: 3.30 pm IST
Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (Hong Kong China)
Volleyball
Men's Tournament Preliminary Round: 8.30 am IST
India vs Maldives
Women's Tournament Preliminary Round: 5.30 pm IST
India vs Taipei
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg: 12.30 pm IST
Vikas Thakur
Sailing
49er Men Race 3: 10.30 am IST
Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa
49er FX Women Race 3: 10.35 am IST
Gautham Varsha, Shervegar Sweta
Laser Radial Race 3: 10.35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan
Open Laser 4.7 Race 3: 10.40 am IST
Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 00:06 AM