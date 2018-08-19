Asian Games 2018: With Sakshi Malik, men's hockey team and shooting finals, full schedule of Day 2

After the highs and lows of the opening day of the 18th Asian Games, the second day of the ongoing tournament at Indonesia will witness the men's hockey team, shooters Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan and Manavjit Singh Sandhu, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda in action among the list of events concerning the Indian contingent.

After what turned out to be lukewarm start for India on the opening day, with wrestling favourite Sushil Kumar suffering a shock first-round loss. India will hope that Monday turns out to be a better day for them in terms of the medal count, with as many as four shooting medals up for grabs among others after the qualification round.

Here's the full schedule of events concerning Indian athletes on Day 2:

6:30 am: Shooting: Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification

7:00 am: Shooting: Women's Trap Qualification

7:30 am: Rowing: Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heats

7:45 am: Swimming: Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats

8:00 am: Badminton: Women's team event quarter-finals

8:00 am: Rowing: Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Heats

8:00 am: Sepaktakraw: Men's Team Regu Prelim Group B (India vs Iran)

8:00 am: Shooting: Men's Trap Qualification

8:00 am: Wushu: Women's Taijijian final

8:22 am: Swimming: Men's 50m Backstroke Heats

8:30 am: Shooting: Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification

8:30 am: Tennis: Men's Singles Round of 32, Women's Singles Round of 32 and Men's Doubles Round of 32

8:40 am: Kabaddi: Women's Team Group A Game 5 (India vs Thailand)

8:40 am: Rowing: Men's Lightweight Eight Heats

9:00 am: Basketball: Women's 5x5 (India vs Korea)

9:00 am: Rowing: Men's Quadruple Sculls Heats

9:00 am: Taekwondo: Women's 53kg, Round of 16

9:00 am: Men's and Women's Singles, Round of 32; Men's doubles Round of 32

9:13 am: Swimming: Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Heats

9:20 am: Rowing: Women's Four Heats

9:30 am: Wushu: Men's Daoshu

10:00 am: Handball: Men's Main Round, Group 3, Match 2, India vs Malaysia

10:30 am: Wushu: Men's Nanquan.

11:00 am: Sepaktakraw: Women's Team Regu, Prelim Group A, India vs Laos

11:00 am: Tennis: Women's Doubles, Round of 32

12:00 pm: Artistic Gymnastics: Men's qualification

12:00 pm: Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 125kg (Sumit Malik); Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Vinesh Phogat); Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Pinki); Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Pooja Dhanda); Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Sakshi Malik)

1:00 pm: Badminton: Men's Team Quarter-finals

2:00 pm: Sepaktakraw: Men's Team Regu, Prelim Group B, India vs Indonesia

3:00 pm: Kabaddi: Men's Team Group A game (India vs Korea)

2:30 pm: Volleyball: Men's Prelim, Pool F, India vs Hong Kong

6:00 pm: Wushu: Men's Sanda 56kg Round of 16 (Santosh Kumar); Men's Sanda 60kg Round of 16 (Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh); Men's Sanda 65kg Round of 16 (Narendra Grewal)

7:00 pm: Hockey: Pool A, India vs Indonesia