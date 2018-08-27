Asian Games 2018: With PV Sindhu's gold medal match, India vs Pakistan volleyball clash, full schedule of Day 10

With another good haul of medals in athletics, as well as the progress of the squash players and boxers, Day 9 of Asian Games 2018 was a good day indeed for the Indian contingent.

The 10th day of the event promises to be another action-packed day, especially with PV Sindhu setting her sights on India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games when she faces Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles final.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the 10th day of the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Archery:

Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea (11:15 AM IST)

Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea (12:05 PM IST)

Athletics:

Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand (8:15 AM IST onwards)

Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (5:55 PM IST)

Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:10 PM IST)

Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (6:20 PM IST)

Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India (7:15 PM IST)

Badminton:

Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei) (11:40 PM IST)

Boxing:

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-finals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) (1:00 PM IST)

Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-finals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) (1:45 PM IST)

Bridge:

Mixed Pair Qualification (8:00 AM IST onwards)

Men's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST)

Cycling:

Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Team Pursuit: India (7:48 AM IST onwards)

Equestrian:

Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad (6:30 AM IST)

Hockey:

Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka (2:30 PM IST)

Kurash: (Starts at 12:30 PM)

Men's 66kg: Jatin

Men's 66kg: Jacky Gahlot

Men's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar

Women's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara

Sepak Takraw:

Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan (12:30 PM IST)

Squash:

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand (8:30 AM IST)

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia (5:00 PM IST)

Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar (2:30 PM IST)

Table Tennis: (Starts at 8:30 AM IST)

Men's Team and Women's Team Semi-finals and Finals

Volleyball:

Men's: India vs Pakistan (11:00 AM IST).