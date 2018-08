Asian Games 2018: With PV Sindhu, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam in action, here's full schedule of Day 5

Jakarta/Palembang: Rahi Sarnobat scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win Asiad gold while the wushu players produced their best ever medal haul on Day 4 of the 18th Asian Games. India also ensured two medals from the tennis court with the men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan and womens' singles player Ankita Raina entering the semi-finals of their respective categories.

On day five, star badminton player PV Sindhu will be in action in singles event. Also weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam will feature in the men's 77kg event. India will also look to add more medal in rowing and shooting.

Here is the schedule of Indian contingent on the fifth day of the Asian Games:

Archery - Starts 8:30 AM IST

Men's Individual Recurve - Vishwas, Atanu Das,

Women's Individual Recurve- Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari

Gymnastics - Starts at 3 PM IST

Women's Vault Event- Aruna Budda Reddy

Badminton - Starts 10:30 AM IST

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (VIE)

Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRI)

Women's Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Nga Ting Yeung/ Wing Yung NG (HKG)

Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam/Muenwong Phataimas (THA)

Mixed Doubles

Pranav Jerry Chopra/ Sikki Reddy vs Lui Ying Goh/ Peng Soon Chan (MAS)

Ashwini Ponnappa/ Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy vs Sapsiree Taerattanachai/ Dechapol Puavaranukroh (THA)

Men's Doubles

Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Yonny Chung/ Chun Hei Tam(HKG)

Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reedy vs Rasheed Ajfan Mohamed / Mohamed Ahmed Thoif (MDV)

Basketball- Starts at 5 PM IST

Women's 5x5 Group A India vs Indonesia

Canoe/Kayak Slalom - Starts 8 AM

Women's Singles semifinals - Champa Mourya

Golf -Starts at 4:30 AM

Men's Individual: Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul

Women's Individual: Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

Rowing - Starts at 7:30 AM

Men's Singles Sculls Final- Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Men's Double Sculls Final- Om Prakash Sawarn Singh

Women's Pair Final- Sanjukta Dung/ Harpreet Kaur

Women's Doubles Sculls Final- Pooja/ Sayali Shekale

Men's Pair Final- Malkeet Singh/ Gurinder Singh

Men's Lightweight Four Final

Shooting

Men's Double Trap Qualification - Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal - 9 AM

Women's Double Trap finals- Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh- 9:15 AM

Squash

Men's singles Round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Mukhtar Wakeel Mohomed Shamil (SRI), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Youngjo Ko (KOR) - 8:30 AM

Women's singles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly Heats- Ankur Kothari, Virdhawal Khade - 7:30 AM

Men's 100m Freestyle Heats- Virdhawal Khade, Aaron Dsouza- 7:50 AM

Men's 200m Backstroke Heats- Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page - 8 AM

Tennis - Starts at 8:30 AM

Women's Singles Semifinals - Ankita Raina vs Shuai Zhang (CHI)

Mixed Doubles Quartefinals - Rohan Bopanna/ Ankita Raina vs A Sutjiadi/ CB Rungkat (INA)

Men's Doubles Semifinals- Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs K Uesugi/ S Shimabukuro (JAP)

Men's Singles Quarterfinals- Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

Volleyball

Women's Pool B match

India vs Kazakhstan - 8:30 AM

Weightlifting Starts 9:30 AM

Men's 77kg - Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh.

With inputs from Agencies