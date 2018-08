Asian Games 2018: With Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw, Saina Nehwal in semi-final action, here's full schedule of Day 9

Day 7 of the Asian Games has been a successful day for the Indian contingent, with a string of medals in athletics being backed up by a gold for Fouaad Mirza in Equestrian. Day 8 of the tournament promises to be just as fruitful with the likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in action for India.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the ninth day of the Asian Games:

Athletics:

Women's Long Jump (Final): Neena Varakil, James Nayana (5.10 PM IST)

Men's Javelin Throw (Final): Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh (5.15 PM IST)

Women's 400m Hurdles (Final): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan (5.15 PM IST)

Men's 400m Hurdles (Final): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan (5.30 PM IST)

Men's High Jump (Final): Chethan Balasubramanya (5.30 PM IST)

Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Sudha Singh, Chinta (5.45 PM IST)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Shankar Lal Swami (6.00 PM IST)

Men's 800m Qualification: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6.35 PM IST)

Badminton: (10.30 AM onwards)

Women's Singles Semifinals: Saina Nehwal vs Tzu Ying Tai (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Singles Semifinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

Boxing:

Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16: Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) (5.15 PM IST)

Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16: Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) (6.15 PM IST)

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16: Dheeraj vs Nurlan Kobashev (Kyrgyzstan) (7.00 PM IST)

Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Tanveer Ahmed (Pakistan) (3.00 PM IST)

Canoe/kayaking:

Canoe TBR 1000m Men: India (8.30 AM onwards)

Equestrian: (6.30 AM onwards)

Jumping Individual Qualification: Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Kevic Zahan Setalvad

Jumping Team Qualification: India

Hockey:

Women's Pool B: India vs Thailand (12.30 PM IST)

Karate:

Men's 75kg 1/16 Final: Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Muil Kim (8.15 AM IST)

Men's 84kg Quarterfinal: Vishal (12.42 PM IST)

Sepaktakraw:

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Nepal (9.30 AM IST)

Squash:

Men's Team Pool B: India vs Indonesia (11.00 AM IST)

Men's Team Pool B: India vs Singapore (5.00 PM IST)

Women's Team Pool B: India vs Iran (11.00 AM IST)

Table tennis:

Men's Team Group D: India vs Macau (10.30 AM IST)

Men's Team Group D: India vs Vietnam (2.30 PM IST)

Women's Team Quarterfinals (4.30 PM IST)

Men's Team Quarterfinals (6.30 PM IST)

Volleyball:

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs China (11.00 AM IST)

Weightlifting:

Men's +100kg Group A (12.30 PM IST)

Women's +75kg Group A (3.30 PM IST).