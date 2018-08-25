Asian Games 2018: With Hima Das' women's 400m final, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in quarter-final action, here's full schedule of Day 8

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the eighth day of the Asian Games on Sunday.

Athletics:

Women's 400m Hurdles - Juana Murmu: 9:00 AM IST

Men's 400m Hurdles - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy: 9:30 AM IST

Women's 100m Semifinal - Dutee Chand: 5:00 PM IST

Men's Long Jump Final - Sreeshankar: 5:10 PM IST

Women's 400m Final - Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran: 5:30 PM IST

Men's 10,000m Final - Lakshmanan Govindan: 5:50 PM IST

Archery:

Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Qatar: 9:20 AM IST

Compound Women's Team Quarterfinals - India vs TBD: 12:10 PM IST

Badminton: (Starting 11.30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Singles (Quarterfinal) - Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)

Women's Singles (Quarterfinal) - PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon (Thailand)

Boxing Round of 16:

Men's Light (60kg) - Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China) 5:45 PM IST

Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan): 2:15 PM IST

Women's Fly (51kg) - Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova (Tajikistan) 3:00 PM IST

Bridge: Starting at 8:00 Am IST

Canoe/Kayak:

Sprint 500m Women (Heats) - India: 8:30 AM IST

Sprint 500m Men (Heats) - India: 8:50 AM IST

Golf:

Men's Individual and Team Round 4: 4:30 AM IST

Women's Individual and Team Round 4: 4:30 AM IST

Handball:

Men's Main Round Group 3 Round 7 Match: India vs Chinese Taipei: 9:30 AM IST

Hockey:

Men's Pool A: India vs Korea: 4:30 PM IST

Sepaktakraw:

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match - India vs Malaysia: 8:30 AM IST

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match - India vs China: 2:30 PM IST

Shooting:

Skeet Women (Qualification) - Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon: 6:30 AM IST

Skeet Men (Qualification) - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh: 7:30 AM IST

Table Tennis:

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Qatar: 8:30 AM IST

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs China: 12:30 PM IST

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Iran: 4:30 PM IST

Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) - India vs UAE: 2:30 PM IST

Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) - India vs Chinese Taipei: 6:30 PM IST

Volleyball:

Men's Group match - India vs Japan: 11:00 AM IST.