Asian Games 2018: With Dipa Karmakar, Dattu Bhokanal and Indian women's hockey team in action, full schedule of Day 3

The second day of the 18th Asian Games turned out to be a mixed bag of results as far as the Indian contingent is concerned. While India incurred a shock defeat in the men's Kabaddi event to Korea as well as losses in the men's and women's team badminton events, individuals such as Lakshay, Deepak Kumar helped add to India's medal count, which stood at four medals (one gold, two silver, one bronze).

Day 3 of the event will witness the Indian archers, which includes established names such as Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, in action. Also making her first appearance in the day will be star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, for whom the Asiad is an opportunity to stage a grand comeback from injury. The Indian women's hockey team will be in action later in the evening as they take on Kazakhstan. As far as Rowing's concerned, poster boy Dattu Bhokanal will be in action in the Men's Single Sculls Repechages.

Following is the full schedule of India-centric events on Day 3 of the event:

7:50 am: Rowing: Women’s Pair Repechages (Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur)

8:00 am: Archery: Recurve Women’s Individual, ranking round

8:00 am: Archery: Recurve Women’s team, ranking round

8:00 am: Kabaddi: Women’s Team Group A, Game 7: India vs Sri Lanka

8:00 am: Rowing: Men’s Single Sculls Repechages (Dattu Bhokanal)

8:00 am: Shooting: Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification (Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran) (Final at 11.30 am)

8:00 am: Shooting: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification (Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary) (Final at 9.45 am)

8:06 am: Swimming: Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats (Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade) (Final at 5:06 pm)

8:30 am: Shooting: Trap Mixed Team Qualification (Final at 3 pm)

9:00 am: Bridge: Men’s qualification

9:00 am: Bridge: Mixed team qualification

9:00 am: Bridge: Supermixed team qualification

9:00 am: Fencing: Women’s Epee individual

9:00 am: Rowing: Men’s Lightweights Four Repechages

9:00 am: Tennis: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Divij Sharan, Karman Kaur Thandi)

9:00 am: Tennis: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina)

9:00 am: Tennis: Women’s Singles Round of 16 (Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi)

9:00 am: Tennis: Men’s Doubles Round of 16 (Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan)

9:00 am: Volleyball: Women’s Tournament Preliminary, Pool B, Match 4: India vs Vietnam

9:02 am: Canoe/Kayak Slalom: Kayak Single Women heats ((Aarti Pandey)

11:20 am: Kabaddi: Women’s Team Group A, Game 9: India vs Indonesia

11:30 am Onwards: Wrestling: Women’s Freestyle (Divya Kakran 68 kg, Kiran 72 kg)

11:36 am Onwards: Wrestling: Men’s Greco-Roman (Gyanender 60kg, Manish 67kg)

12:00 pm: Canoe/Kayak Slalom: Canoe Single Women heats (Champa Mourya)

1:00 pm: Handball: Women’s Preliminary, Group A, Match 7: India vs North Korea

1:20 pm: Archery: Recurve Men’s Individual, ranking round

1:20 pm: Archery: Recurve Men’s team, ranking round

1:20 pm: Archery: Recurve Mixed team, ranking round

4:00 pm: Kabaddi: Men’s Team Group A, Game 8: India vs Thailand

5:00 pm: Gymnastics: Women’s Qualification (Dipa Karmakar, Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Mandira Chowdhury)

7:00 pm: Hockey: Women’s Tournament, Pool B: India vs Kazakhstan