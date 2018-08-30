Asian Games 2018: With boxer Vikas Krishan, Indian women's hockey team in action, here's full schedule of Day 13

Jakarta: Jinson Johnson and the women's 4X400 metre relay team won gold in their respective events at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday as Indian athletes recorded their best tally at the continental extravaganza since the inaugural edition in 1951.

The men's 4X400 metre team added to the cheer in the Indian camp by clinching the silver.

India now have a tally of 7 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals from athletics at this year's Asiad.

India's best ever performance in Asian Games athletics came at the inaugural edition in 1951 when they hosted the event in New Delhi. That year, Indian athletes had clinched 10 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

Indian athletes had won seven gold medals at the 2002 edition as well, but had only managed a total of 17 medals, two less than this year.

Following is the schedule of the Indian contingent on the 13th day of the Asian Games.

Boxing: (4:45 pm onwards IST)

Men's light fly (49kg semifinal)

Amit Panghal vs Paalam Carlo Paalam

Men's middle (75kg semifinals 6 pm)

Vikas Krishan vs Amankul Abilkhan

Bridge: (8 am onwards)

Canoe/Kayak Sprint: (7:30am onwards)

Canoe Single (C1) 200m Women Heats

Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women Heats

Kayak Single (K1) 200m Men Heats

Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Heats

Cycling: (7:42am onwards)

Men's Keirin Round 1

Hockey:

Women's Tournament gold medal match: India vs Japan (6:30pm onwards)

Judo: (7:42m onwards)

Men's - 100 kg Elimination Round of 16

Women's +78 kg Quarterfinals

Sailing: 10:30am onwards)

Table Tennis: (9:30am)

Men's Singles Round of 16 - Sharat Kamal vs Chuang Chihyuan

Volleyball: (7:30am onwards)

Women's Classification 9-10 - India vs Chinese Taipei.

With inputs from Agencies