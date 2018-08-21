Asian Games 2018: With Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, men's hockey team in action, full schedule of Day 4

The medals are starting to trickle into India's account, with as many as 10 medals being collected so far, including a historic one in the sport of Sepaktakraw. Stars such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia have hogged the limelight so far with their gold-winning feats, while a few disappointments have also come along with the early exits of Sakshi Malik and Sushil Kumar.

With the Indian women shooters gunning for gold in the 25m Pistol and 50m Rifle 3 positions events, as well as the men's hockey team in action against Hong Kong, here's the full schedule of events concerning Indian athletes on Day 4 of the ongoing event:

Archery:

Compound Women's Individual, Ranking Round: Jyoti Vennam, Trisha Deb, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar.

Compound Women’s Team, Ranking Round

Compound Men’s Individual, Ranking Round: Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini

Compound Men’s Team, Ranking Round

Compound Mixed Team, Ranking Round

Bridge:

Men’s team, Qualification Round

Mixed Team, Round Robin 1

Supermixed Team, Qualification Round

Hockey:

Men’s Tournament, Pool A: India vs Hong Kong

Rowing:

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Repechages: Rohit Kumar/Bhagwan Singh

Women’s Four Repechages

Men’s Lightweight Eight Repechages

Shooting:

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Qualification, Final: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyanandam

Women’s 25m Pistol, Precision, Rapid, Final: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

Swimming:

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats: Sandeep Sejwal

Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay, Heats

Men’s 100m Butterfly, Heats: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash

Taekwondo:

Men 80kg, Round of 32, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final: Navjeet Maan

Tennis:

Men’s Singles, Round of 16: Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Men’s Doubles Quarter-final: Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan, Ramkumar Ramanathan/Sumit Nagal

Women’s Singles Quarter-finals: Ankita Raina.

Women’s Doubles, Round of 16: Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare.

Volleyball:

Men’s Tournament Preliminary, Pool F, Match 3: India vs Qatar

Wrestling:

Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg, 1/8 Finals: Gurpreet Singh

Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg, 1/8 Finals: Harpreet Singh

Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/8 Finals: Naveen

Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg Quarter-Finals: Hardeep

Wushu:

Men’s Taijijian: Gyandash Mayanglambam