Asian Games 2018: When and where to watch Opening Ceremony, coverage on TV and LIVE streaming on SonyLIV

Thousands of athletes have flown in as Indonesia makes final preparations to host the Asian Games — the world's second biggest multi-sports event, taking place against a backdrop of terrorism fears, environmental concerns and logistical headaches.

Organisers are making reassuring noises about their arrangements but Indonesia has never hosted a sports event on this scale, with 16,000 competitors and officials descending on Jakarta and Palembang, a sleepy port city on Sumatra island. However, the overall mood in the capital city of Jakarta is positive, with officials hoping that the pomp and splendour of the opening ceremony will dispel all doubts about the tournament.

Millions of eyes will be trained on the opening ceremony come 18 August, which will feature popular Indonesian singers such as Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. The line-up also includes Anggun, a French-naturalised Indonesian singer who has represented France at Eurovision Song Contest 2012.

The musicians will be accompanied by 4,000 dancers choreographed by Denny Malik and Eko Supriyanto, who have garnered a reputation in Indonesia for their intricate dance routines. The dancers will perform alongside an orchestra of a hundred musicians conducted by Addie Muljadi Sumaatmadja and Ronald Steven.

The artists will be performing on an imposing stage that is 120 metres long, 30 metres wide and 26 metres tall. The stage, built by artists from Bandung and Jakarta, is shaped like a mountain and is decorated with flora found in the region.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch the opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2018:

When and where will the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The opening ceremony will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on 18 August.

How do I watch the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony LIVE?

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

What time will the LIVE coverage start?

The pre-show will begin at 4.30 pm IST, with the ceremony beginning at 5.30 pm IST. The ceremony will be followed up by a post-show at 8.00 pm IST

Where can I follow the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony online?

The opening ceremony will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.

-With inputs from AFP