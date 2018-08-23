Asian Games 2018: Virdhawal Khade qualifies for 50m butterfly final, crashes out of men's freestyle 100m

Jakarta: India's Virdhawal Khade kept himself in the medal hunt by qualifying for 50m butterfly final but crashed out of the men's freestyle 100m along with Anshul Kothari at the 18th Asian Games.

Khade, who narrowly missed bronze in men's 50 metre freestyle on Tuesday, clocked 24.09 to top Heat 2 but was placed fifth overall.

Kothari also topped three-man Heat 1 with timing of 25.45 but that was 28th best from among 40 swimmers. Top-eight qualify for the final.

Khade though had a disappointing result in 100m freestyle as he finished last in his heat and was placed 43rd overall. His timing was 59.11.

His compatriot Aaron Desouza was best in his heat with a timing of 51.50 but that placed him at 27th.