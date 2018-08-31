Asian Games 2018: Vikas Krishan wins 3rd consecutive Asiad medal despite withdrawing from semi-final due to injury

Jakarta: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) won a bronze medal in the Asian Games after he was declared medically unfit to fight his semi-final bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.

The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan in his last-four clash this evening but has been forced out due to the injury, a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

He has, however, managed to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch three successive Asian Games medals.

Vikas won a lightweight 60kg category gold in Guangzhou 2010, before winning a middle-weight bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon.

He sustained the cut during his pre-quarterfinal bout and the injury aggravated during his quarterfinal clash against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan.

The former world championships bronze-medallist overcame the bleeding to assure himself a medal but was declared medically unfit for the semi-finals by the team doctors.

