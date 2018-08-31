You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar grab silver in 49er FX Women's event as India win three medals in sailing

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 31, 2018 16:48:05 IST

Jakarta: India clinched three medals in sailing with Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinching silver in the 49er FX Women's event and Harshita Tomar claiming bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the 18th Asian Games.

Sailing - 2018 Asian Games - Open Laser 4.7 Race 12 - Indonesia National Sailing Center - Jakarta, Indonesia - August 31, 2018 - Harshita Tomar of India competes. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan - HP1EE8V0QBTEU

Harshita Gautam clinched the bronze medal at Asian Games 2018 in Open Laser 4.7. Reuters

Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre.

16-year-old Harshita totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.

"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.


Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 16:48 PM

Also See






Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores