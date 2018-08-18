Asian Games 2018: The evolution of the Asiad and India's growth at the continental event explained with interactive charts

When the first Asian Games were held in New Delhi — four years after India got independence — just 41 athletes competed. These athletes hailed from just 11 countries: Afghanistan, Burma (now Myanmar) Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Nepal, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
The disciplines in which medals were on offer were limited too, particularly by today’s standards — the 1951 edition had six disciplines (athletics, aquatics, basketball, cycling, football, and weightlifting) as opposed to the 40 disciplines which will see action in at Jakarta and Palembang from Sunday.
Here we take an interactive look at how the Asian Games have evolved:
