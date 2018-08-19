Asian Games 2018: Swimmers Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj advance into finals of 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly events

Jakarta: India's Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash advanced to the finals of the 100m men's backstroke and 200m butterfly events respectively at the 18th Asian Games here on 19 August.
Starting in lane 6, Nataraj finished first in the heat clocking 55.86 seconds even as compatriot Arvind Mani finished second but failed to qualify to the next round.
In the 200m butterfly event, Prakash qualified for the final with a time of 1:58.12 seconds. He finished 0.06 seconds behind leader Nao Horomura of Japan.
Another Indian in action, Saurabh Sangvekar crashed out in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 15:03 PM
