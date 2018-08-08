You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Suspense continues over Indian contingent as sports ministry delays official announcement

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 22:03:46 IST

New Delhi: The sports ministry continued its deliberation with regards to size of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games as suspense prevailed over its announcement.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The Games begin in Jakarta and Palembang in less than 10 days but the Indian contingent is yet to be known officially.

After much changing and chopping, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA submitted a list of 575 athletes and 213 officials to the sports ministry on Monday. The ministry is yet to make the final clearance and is continuing its deliberation on the final official list.

"It may take a day or two to give the final clearance of the contingent," a source from the sports ministry said.

The IOA has announced a send-off ceremony on 10 August and it is likely that the official list is cleared by the ministry by that time.

It is learnt that the ministry is not happy with the naming of Raj Kumar Sacheti as one of the four deputy Chefs de Mission of the Indian contingent.

In 2013, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) has recommended registration of a disproportionate assets case against Sacheti in the wake of the 2010 CWG corruption scandal. He worked as Joint Director-General in the 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

He was one of the aides of former IOA President and head of 2010 CWG Organising Committee Suresh Kalmadi who was jailed and then released on bail.

The IOA, it is learnt, is unlikely to budge from its position and is mulling over sending Sacheti to Indonesia for the Games at its own cost if the ministry refuses to clear him.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 22:03 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores