Asian Games 2018: Sushil Kumar's hopes hinge by repechage round, after loss in first round to Bahrain's Adam Batirov

Jakarta: In a major upset, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was on 19 August stunned by Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category, as the Indian wrestling team's campaign at the 18th Asian Games began on a sour note.
Sushil lost his qualification round 3-5 to Batirov.
Sushil led 2-1 after the first period with a take down but the Bahrini made a strong comeback to silence the Indian fans.
The London Olympics silver medallist created two opportunities to score in the second period but could not convert while Batirov did not miss his chances. He led 3-2 with a take down and then pushed the Indian out for a win.
Sushil was not yet out of the competition and if Batirov makes the final, the Indian will be in with a chance to win bronze through repechage.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar won his 1/8 round 12-8 against Turkmenistan's Rstem Nazarov to move into the quarter-finals of the men's 57kg freestyle event.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 14:39 PM
