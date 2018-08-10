You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra named India's flag-bearer for opening ceremony

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 14:05:06 IST

New Delhi: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Friday named the Indian contingent's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony to be held on 18 August in Jakarta.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra made the announcement during the send-off ceremony organised for the contingent. The Games will be held from 18 August to 2 September in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The 20-year-old Neeraj is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and won a gold in the Savo Games in Finland last month.

File image of Neeraj Chopra. AFP

Neeraj had won the gold medal in the Asian Athletic championships in 2017 with a throw of 85.23 meters. He had also bagged a gold in the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Former Hockey captain Sardar Singh was India's flag-bearer at the 2014 Asian Games.

Indian athletes had won 57 medals, comprising 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals in the previous edition at Incheon, South Korea.

 


Aug 10, 2018

