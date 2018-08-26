Asian Games 2018: Sprinter Dutee Chand bolts to silver medal in women's 100m dash, breaks 20-year drought

Jakarta: Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women's 100m dash in the 18th Asian Games to win the country's first medal in 20 years in this event.

Running in lane number 7, Dutee clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.

Odiong Edidiong of Bahrain won the gold in 11.30 while Wei Yongli of China took the bronze in 11.33 in a close finish.

The 22-year-old from Odisha was taking part in his first Asian Games. She was suspended by the IAAF in 2014 under its hyperandrogenism policy but she filed an appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sports and won it.

Recently, under a revised rule of the IAAF, Dutee was left outside the purview of the hyperandrogenism policy which gave her liberty to pursue her career.

India's last medal in this event was the bronze won by Rachita Mistry in 1998 Asian Games.