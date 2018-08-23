Asian Games 2018: Shardul Vihan wins silver in men's double trap; Indian women's kabaddi team enter 3rd successive final

Palembang/Jakarta: All of 15, Shardul Vihan clinched the silver medal in the men's double trap shooting event at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh teenager Vihan shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched the gold medal with a score of 74. Qatar's Al Marri Hamad Ali bagged the bronze after shooting 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range.

As a 14-year-old, Vihan had grabbed four gold medals at Shotgun Nationals Championship last year.

Coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan, had finished a creditable sixth at the Junior World Championship in Moscow last year.

Meanwhile, Indian women's kabaddi team entered its third successive final at the Games with a dominating win over Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals.

The Indian team, which won the gold medal in the last two editions of the Asian Games, continued its impressive run by defeating Chinese Taipei 27-14 in the last four contest.

The Indian women's team which won the World Cup thrice in 2012, 2013 and 2014, will face either Iran or Thailand in the finals.

India had topped Group A to qualify for the semifinals.

In the men's competition, seven-time gold medallist India will face Iran in the semifinals later in the day.