Asian Games 2018: Saurav Ghosal-Harinder Pal Sandhu clash assures squash medal; India start with win in Pencak Silat

Jakarta: India assured themselves at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country's top ranked squash player Saurav Ghosal will play compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles quarter-finals at the 18th Asian Games.

In the women's singles, both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik also made it to the quarterfinals.

The squash's opening day saw the men playing two rounds while the women after getting a first round bye, had only a match each to play.

Ghosal was the first to earn an Indian victory in the day in squash when he set aside the Sri Lankan opponent Mohomed Ismail Mukthar Wakeel in straight games 11-2 11-2 11-1. Sandhu followed by downing Ko Youngjo of Korea 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 in the next encounter.

However, the men were tested in the second round. Ghosal conceded a game from a match point position to Pakistan's Aslam Tayeb before steadying himself and winning 11-5 11-3 11-13 11-8, while Sandhu too had a midway waywardness before coming back to oust the Philpino Garcia Robert Andrew 11-4 2-11 12-10 15-13.

In comparison, both Chinappa and Pallikal gave little chance to their respective opponents. Chinappa beat Aribado Jemyca of Philippines 11-2 11-8 12-10 while Pallikal beat Rohmah Yeni Seti of Indonesia 11-6 11-5 11-5.

Chinappa and Pallikal will face Misaki Kobayashi of Japan and Ling Ho Chan of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals respectively.

Meanwhile, India's pencak silat campaign started on a winning note as Naorem Boynao Singh beat Turatbek Sulaimankul Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 50-55 kg pre-quarterfinals match.

The 28-year-old Boynao beat Turarbek 5-0.

He will face Dumaan Dines of Philippines in the quarter-final match on Friday.

"Boynao maintained his lead from the beginning till the end. His performance was outstanding," India's national coach Mohammad Iqbal said.

Pencak silat is a full-body fighting sport, which includes grappling and throwing, in addition to the use of weaponry. The sport is indigenous to Indonesia.